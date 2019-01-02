Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Discover Financial Services    DFS

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (DFS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discover Financial Services : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call on January 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 11:10pm CET

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its fourth quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 24, 2019. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held at 4:00 p.m. Central time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
11:10pDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and..
BU
2018DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
2018DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
2018DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Elo Extends Partnership with Discover to Launch El..
BU
2018DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : to Present at Goldman Sachs US Financials Conferen..
BU
2018DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Increasing Acceptance in EMEA at Travel, Entertain..
AQ
2018DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
2018DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Millennials and Gen Z Cite Higher Income as Leadin..
BU
2018ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Diners Club International & ISXPay Acquiring License
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 715 M
EBIT 2018 5 883 M
Net income 2018 2 700 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 7,54
P/E ratio 2019 6,79
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 19 815 M
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 86,1 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Nelms Executive Chairman
R. Mark Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glenn P. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory C. Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-23.32%19 815
BAJAJ FINANCE50.29%22 005
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL0.00%16 861
ACOM CO., LTD.0.00%5 250
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-1.07%5 187
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FIN. SERVICES LTD.-0.39%4 159
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.