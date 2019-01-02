Discover Financial Services : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call on January 24, 2019

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its fourth
quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 24,
2019. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor
Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.
A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related
matters will be held at 4:00 p.m. Central time. The live audio webcast
will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor
Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.
An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190
countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
