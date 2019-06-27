Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Discover Financial Services    DFS

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discover Financial Services : Announces Plans to Increase Quarterly Dividend to $0.44 Per Share and to Repurchase up to $1.63 Billion of Common Stock

06/27/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced today that its capital plan for the four quarters ending June 30, 2020 contemplates share repurchases of up to $1.63 billion during the four quarters ending June 30, 2020 and an increase in the company’s quarterly dividend from $0.40 to $0.44 per share of common stock. The Board of Directors is scheduled to approve a new share repurchase program and will consider the dividend increase at its July meeting.

The company’s capital plan contemplates actions that maintain capital ratios to meet regulatory and legal requirements and support the company’s funding and other capital markets activities. The timing and exact amount of repurchases under the new repurchase program will be based on market conditions and other factors, including Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, commonly known as CECL, which becomes effective on January 1, 2020, and will change how financial institutions, including the company, account for expected credit losses.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management’s estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs at that time, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The amount and timing of any future dividends and share repurchases are subject to the discretion of the company’s board of directors and will depend upon the company’s results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations) and other factors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions. Additional factors impacting dividends and share repurchases can be found in "Business - Supervision and Regulation", “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which are filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements as more information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 441 M
EBIT 2019 6 631 M
Net income 2019 2 801 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 8,86
P/E ratio 2020 8,12
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 25 118 M
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 86,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry A. Weinbach Independent Non-Executive Chairman
R. Mark Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glenn P. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory C. Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES31.55%25 118
BAJAJ FINANCE37.15%30 346
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL45.91%23 595
ACOM CO., LTD.5.41%5 384
LENDINGTREE INC83.78%5 197
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC33.80%4 423
