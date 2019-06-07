Discover Financial Services : Borica Announces Network Alliance with Discover

Borica AD, owner of Bulgaria’s national payment scheme Bcard and
Discover Financial Services, a leading direct bank and payments services
company announced that they have signed a strategic agreement that will
allow acceptance of Bcard’s Global Cards outside of Bulgaria on the
Discover Global Network.
To help provide safer international transactions, Bcard and Discover
will collaborate on the integration of Discover’s EMV® contact,
contactless and mobile solutions, D-PAS for international usage. Bcard
will also provide their member banks with a solution to support the
acceptance of Bcard’s Global Cards outside of Bulgaria on the Discover
Global Network.
“Discover has become a nimble and flexible partner to organizations
around the world by providing them the tools and resources to grow and
increase acceptance,” said Joe Hurley, senior vice president and head of
global business development at Discover. “This agreement with Bcard
complements Discover’s strategy of creating worldwide alliances that
provide consumers with more choice when it comes to how and where they
pay.”
“The investment in innovation and the development of solutions as
extending acceptance outside the territory of Bulgaria for our customers
has always been among Bcard’s priorities,” said Mrs. Stoilka Arsova,
director of Bulgarian national scheme Bcard. “Bulgaria has accumulated
knowledge, experience and technology and achieved world-class standards
in terms of financial technology and security and this strategic
alliance with Discover reinforces Bcard's continuous efforts to
diversify its card-payment services for our banks and promote Bulgaria's
card-payment market development. Based on this strategic alliance, Bcard
will provide their member banks with an effective competitive domestic
platform, range of products and the opportunity to use innovative
payment products.”
Discover Global Network has more than 44 million merchant acceptance
locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations across more than
190 countries and territories. Discover Global Network includes
Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks. It
also includes network relationships with partners around the globe in
Brazil, China, India, Japan, the Middle East, Nigeria, Puerto Rico,
Serbia, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico and throughout Europe.
About Bcard
Bcard National Card Scheme of Borica AD has been in operation since 2016
and functions separately and independently from the card payment
processor of Borica.
All payment service providers in Bulgaria are members of the Bcard
scheme. Bcard, as a Bulgarian national payment card, is accepted at all
possible locations (ATM/POS) in Bulgaria. The main mission of the scheme
is migration of cash and paper to digital channels through development
of new electronic services in the public and private sectors in
Bulgaria. Positioning the wide range of scheme products through new
local business and price models is expected to have a positive impact on
the economy of the country and to change radically the payment methods
in Bulgaria.
