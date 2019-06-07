Discover Financial Services : Building SRC Components for Release Later This Year, Supports Latest Specs and Payment Icon from EMVCo

With the announcement of EMVCo’s release of the EMV® Secure Remote
Commerce (SRC) Specification v1.0, Discover announces that it intends to
have a functioning system in market later this year.
“We are committed to supporting digital acceptance capabilities that
help our partners and merchant community provide positive payment
experiences to their customers,” said Ricardo Leite, vice president of
global products and partnerships for Discover Global Network. “We remain
actively engaged with other stakeholders to understand the market and
uncertainties around SRC as we develop our own foundational components.
We encourage our partners to reach out to us as we develop these
capabilities to ensure all points of view – such as routing choice – are
raised through our participation in EMVCo.”
Discover’s SRC functionality aims to solve some of the consumer pain
points by promoting security and interoperability in a remote payment
environment. Discover’s SRC components will enable our partners to
process e-commerce transactions in a consistent, streamlined fashion
across a variety of digital channels and devices, including smartphones,
tablets, PCs and other connected devices.
EMVCo is the global technical body that facilitates the worldwide
interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions by
managing and evolving the EMV Specifications and related testing
processes. Supported by dozens of banks, merchants, processors, vendors
and other industry stakeholders, EMVCo provides all payment stakeholders
with a platform to engage in its strategic and technical direction.
Visit www.emvco.com for
further information
EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an
unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo,
LLC.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance around the
world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005054/en/