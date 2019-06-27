Discover Financial Services : Credit Card Mobile App and Website Both Rank Highest in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power

Discover’s credit card mobile app, as well as its website, Discover.com, ranked highest in customer satisfaction among U.S. credit card companies, according to the J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction StudySM and the U.S. Online Credit Card Satisfaction StudySM. Discover’s mobile app received 890 points out of a possible 1,000, outpacing the industry average by 18 points, and Discover.com received 885 points out of a possible 1,000, 22 points ahead of the industry average.

“Meeting our cardmembers wherever they are, and striving to provide them with the best possible experience, whether that’s by phone, through our app or on the web is what we aim to do every day,” said Julie Loeger, Discover’s president of U.S. Cards. “Being recognized by J.D. Power in both the Credit Card Mobile App and Website studies is a tremendous honor and is a credit to our loyal cardmembers who continue to engage with Discover at various touchpoints.”

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study collected feedback from 3,243 credit card app users, measuring the level of satisfaction among cardmembers who had their primary credit card issuer’s app installed on their smartphone and had used the app in the previous 30 days. Discover cardmembers who used the company’s app ranked it highest in four of the five major categories comprising the study including; Ease of Navigation, Availability of Key Information, Clarity of Information, and Range of Services.

Discover’s mobile app provides cardmembers:

Apple Touch ID and Face ID to sign in, and Apple Siri support for Apple users

In App Messaging, a customer service option that enables cardmembers to communicate with Discover’s live U.S.-based customer service agents without having to stop and restart numerous interactions

Freeze it ® – an on/off switch that enables cardmembers to freeze their account in seconds if they misplace their card to prevent new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers

Account management, including on-the-go bill payment with just a few taps

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Online Credit Card Satisfaction Study surveyed 3,400 U.S. residents who had an online account set up with their primary credit card to access from a computer or smartphone, and had used the primary credit card’s website in the previous 30 days. Discover cardmembers who used Discover.com ranked it highest in all five major categories including; Ease of Navigation, Appearance of the Website, Range of Services, Availability of Key Information and Clarity of Information.

In 2018, Discover.com refreshed the Account Center user experience that included:

Redesigned Account Center, Recent Activity and Manage Alerts pages

5% Cashback Bonus trackers

A recurring billing portal

Online conversion to help eligible cardmembers switch seamlessly to a different Discover rewards program

This marks the sixth consecutive year Discover has ranked highest in a J.D. Power-issued study. In 2014*, 2015, 2016 and 2018 Discover ranked highest for credit card customer satisfaction among U.S. credit card companies in the J.D. Power Credit Card Satisfaction Study. In 2017, Discover’s mobile app ranked highest in the U.S. Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

*Discover tied for the highest numerical score among credit card issuers in the 2014 J.D. Power Credit Card Satisfaction Study.

