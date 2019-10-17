Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Discover Financial Services    DFS

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discover Financial Services : Declares Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock payable on December 5, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2019.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management’s estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs at that time, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The amount and timing of any future dividends and share repurchases are subject to the discretion of the company’s board of directors and will depend upon the company’s results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations) and other factors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions. Additional factors impacting dividends and share repurchases can be found in "Business - Supervision and Regulation", “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which are filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements as more information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
05:20pDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Declares Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock
BU
10/16DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Works With Windcave to Increase Cardholder Accepta..
BU
10/04DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : The Martin Agency and Discover Part Ways
BU
09/30DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and ..
BU
09/20DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Crosses $1 Billion in Home Equity Loans
BU
09/19DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Ready to Hire the Next Generation of Women Technol..
BU
09/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/13DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
09/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 423 M
EBIT 2019 7 101 M
Net income 2019 2 872 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 8,83x
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 25 001 M
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 91,78  $
Last Close Price 79,23  $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry A. Weinbach Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John T. Greene Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glenn P. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory C. Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES33.20%25 001
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD46.60%32 463
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL42.75%22 219
ACOM CO., LTD.24.50%6 296
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.49.16%4 931
LENDINGTREE, INC.40.72%4 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group