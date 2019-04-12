Discover Financial Services : Extends Relationship with Global Payments to Increase Acceptance in Hong Kong and Taiwan

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of
payment technology and software solutions, and Discover Financial
Services, a leading direct bank and payments services company, announced
today that Global Payments is now an acquirer for all cards on the
Discover Global Network in Hong Kong and Taiwan. This includes Discover,
Diners Club International and affiliate partner cards.
Discover and Global Payments have been working together since 2006 with
Discover Global Network card acceptance in place in the United Kingdom,
United States and Canada. This relationship will now be extended at
major hotels, luxury brands, food and beverage merchants and other
businesses in Hong Kong and Taiwan.
“Hong Kong and Taiwan are the top destinations for tourists and business
travelers, especially for our Discover Global Network issuing partners
in Asia Pacific,” said Amy Parsons, senior vice president global
acceptance at Discover. “We continue to look at ways to open up
additional acceptance in these key markets to provide the best customer
experience for our cardholders when they are traveling.”
“Global Payments is proud to extend our regional expertise in Diners
Club and Discover card acceptance to additional markets across Asia
Pacific,” said Konrad Chan, President Global Payments Asia Pacific.
“Diners Club and Discover are exciting additions to our extensive
product and service offerings. This new partnership reaffirms our
continued commitment to leading payments technology across the globe by
offering another form of payment acceptance and enhancing a seamless
customer experience.”
The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club
International, PULSE and affiliate networks. It has more than 44 million
merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations
around the world.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of
payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services
to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee
expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our
customers to accept all payment types and operate their businesses more
efficiently across a variety of distribution channels in many markets
around the world.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with approximately 11,000 employees
worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with customers and
partners in 31 countries throughout North America, Europe,
the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global
Payments, our Service. Driven. Commerce brand and our technologies,
please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance around the
world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
