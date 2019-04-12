Log in
Discover Financial Services : Extends Relationship with Global Payments to Increase Acceptance in Hong Kong and Taiwan

04/12/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, and Discover Financial Services, a leading direct bank and payments services company, announced today that Global Payments is now an acquirer for all cards on the Discover Global Network in Hong Kong and Taiwan. This includes Discover, Diners Club International and affiliate partner cards.

Discover and Global Payments have been working together since 2006 with Discover Global Network card acceptance in place in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada. This relationship will now be extended at major hotels, luxury brands, food and beverage merchants and other businesses in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“Hong Kong and Taiwan are the top destinations for tourists and business travelers, especially for our Discover Global Network issuing partners in Asia Pacific,” said Amy Parsons, senior vice president global acceptance at Discover. “We continue to look at ways to open up additional acceptance in these key markets to provide the best customer experience for our cardholders when they are traveling.”

“Global Payments is proud to extend our regional expertise in Diners Club and Discover card acceptance to additional markets across Asia Pacific,” said Konrad Chan, President Global Payments Asia Pacific. “Diners Club and Discover are exciting additions to our extensive product and service offerings. This new partnership reaffirms our continued commitment to leading payments technology across the globe by offering another form of payment acceptance and enhancing a seamless customer experience.”

The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliate networks. It has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations around the world.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to accept all payment types and operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with approximately 11,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with customers and partners in 31 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global Payments, our Service. Driven. Commerce brand and our technologies, please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2019
