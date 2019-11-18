Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Discover Financial Services    DFS

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discover Financial Services : Isbank Merchants Now Accepting Discover Global Network Cards, Increasing Acceptance in Turkey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 10:19am EST

As the industry leader in cross border payment acceptance in Turkey, İşbank, has come to an arrangement with Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover, to increase the acceptance of Discover, Diners Club International and alliance partner cards. The agreement is through the relationship that both companies hold with the Interbank Card Center (BKM). With adding all of the cards that run on the Discover Global Network to its card acquiring network, Işbank now is an acquirer for the most card brands in Turkey.

The agreement will open acceptance for Discover Global Network cardholders at the more than 12,000 e-commerce merchants, 400,000 point-of-sale merchants and 6,500 ATMs of İşbank.

İşbank’s Deputy Chief Executive Yalçın Sezen has stated that: “With the acceptance of Discover and Diners Club International cards we are enabling our transportation, tourism and retail merchants to give service to our guests from around the world who are Discover Global Network cardholders. Additionally, we are bringing our e-commerce merchants a solution that will increase their transaction volume and enable them to give fast and secure service. I think this cooperation with Discover Global Network is an important step for increasing the diversity of the product and services we offer to merchants and cardholders, while contributing to Turkish businesses that are opening abroad, making cross border commerce easier, and increasing merchant volumes.”

“İşbank is one of the largest financial institutions in the country and its portfolio will provide key merchant acceptance to our cardholders,” said Ricardo Leite, senior vice president of international markets at Discover. “Adding İşbank as an acquiring partner through our alliance agreement with BKM complements Discover’s strategy of creating worldwide alliances that provide consumers with more choice when it comes to how they pay.”

The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and more than 15 alliance partner networks across the globe, including relationships in China, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey, and Nigeria. It has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations around the world.

About İŞBANK

With its solid capital base reinforced by sustained profitability, İşbank is the largest private bank in Turkey in terms of shareholders’ equity, which amounted to TL 54.6 billion ($ 9.8 billion) as of September 2019. İşbank also ranks first in terms of total assets, total loans and total deposits among privately owned banks in Turkey. İşbank posted TL 3.8 billion ($ 0.7 billion) net profit in the first nine months of 2019 and the Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.8% at the end of the same period.

İşbank's payment systems solutions allow businesses to make payments in 36 different payment methods in over 50 countries, as well as the world's largest card processing companies such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB and MIR. In this sense, İşbank's physical and virtual POS member merchants are also able to accept almost all international cards in the world and alternative payment methods, which are widely used in Europe, United States, Latin America and Far East.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
10:19aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Isbank Merchants Now Accepting Discover Global Net..
BU
09:01aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : and National Hockey League Expand Partnership
BU
11/14DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
11/06DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : PULSE and FICO Deliver Debit Fraud Service Innovat..
PR
11/04DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Begins Contactless Card Rollout
BU
10/30DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
10/30DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : AsiaPay and Discover Global Network extend accepta..
BU
10/29DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Millennials' Awareness of Their Credit Standing In..
BU
10/28DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Brings Person-to-Person Payments to Customers
BU
10/22DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES' : Profit Climbs Along With Revenue
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 454 M
EBIT 2019 7 062 M
Net income 2019 2 907 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 9,31x
P/E ratio 2020 8,79x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 26 494 M
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 92,65  $
Last Close Price 84,52  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry A. Weinbach Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John T. Greene Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glenn P. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory C. Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES43.30%26 494
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD58.22%35 059
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL57.93%23 941
ACOM CO., LTD.25.64%6 348
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.69.95%5 618
LENDINGTREE, INC.68.48%4 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group