Discover Financial Services : Makes Permanent Changes to Travel Card That Provide More Ways to Earn Rewards

Restaurants and gas stations added as redemption categories for Discover it® Miles cardmembers

As COVID-19 reshapes what travel looks like now and in the future, Discover today announced a permanent change to its travel credit card that offers cardmembers more flexibility, value and ways to redeem rewards.

Discover it® Miles cardmembers can redeem their Miles as a statement credit toward travel purchases that now include restaurants and gas stations. Customers can also redeem those Miles for Cash or at checkout at Amazon.com1 or with PayPal™2 to cover costs beyond traditional travel categories. The expanded travel credit will be applied to all transactions posted on or after June 9, 2020.

“The pandemic has transformed the way customers travel and we are making changes to our travel credit card to reflect that,” said Meera Sridharan, Vice President of Rewards and Product Strategy at Discover. “The Discover it® Miles card has expanded redemption categories to be more relevant to customers who are rethinking ways to travel while continuing to provide a simple way to earn rewards on every purchase.”

The Miles card will continue to offer unlimited 1.5x Miles on all purchases, as well as free security alerts3 with no annual fee4. Rewards never expire and cardmembers can redeem their rewards in any amount, at any time5. And new Discover it® Miles cardmembers will automatically get an unlimited match of all the Miles they have earned at the end of their first year6.

For more information on the Discover it® Miles card, visit www.discover.com/travelinfo.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

