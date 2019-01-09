Discover Financial Services : Oceanpayment Merchants Will Be Able to Accept Discover Global Network Cards

Oceanpayment Co., Ltd., a global payment service provider offering more than 500 various payment methods in 200 countries all over the world, has signed an agreement with Diners Club International, a subsidiary of Discover Financial Services and part of the Discover Global Network. The deal will allow Oceanpayment merchants around the world to accept Discover, Diners Club and affiliate network cards.

“We are very excited about this new relationship with Discover because it helps us strengthen our card acquiring services,” said Oceanpayment Co-Founder and EVP Lanny Yang. “This will create new opportunities and open new markets for our e-commerce clients. Becoming a Discover acquirer will allow us to help our merchants become even more successful. And their success is our success.”

“Oceanpayment has an extensive reach around the globe, and specifically in some of our key markets such as China,” said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover. “We know that working with them will open up merchants around the world and online that our cardholders value.”

As cross-border e-commerce continues to develop, merchants are looking for ways to grow their business and increase sales by accessing more customers all over the world. Oceanpayment works with merchants from travel, entertainment, retail, dining and many other industries and helps businesses offer their customers a preferable payment method.

Discover Global Network has over 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations across 190 countries and territories. Discover Global Network includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks.

You can find out more at www.oceanpayment.com or contact Partner@oceanpayment.com.cn for more details.

About Oceanpayment

Oceanpayment is a global payment service provider which offers safe, convenient, professional and simple payment processing services to merchants conducting cross-border business. With a PCI Level 1 compliant platform combining over 500 methods, the company helps e-commerce merchants expand and grow through customized approach for every target market. Oceanpayment provides sophisticated gateway technology, advanced risk management and reporting and a variety of payment channels combined in all-in-one payment solution.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

