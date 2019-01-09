Discover Financial Services : Oceanpayment Merchants Will Be Able to Accept Discover Global Network Cards

Oceanpayment Co., Ltd., a global payment service provider offering more
than 500 various payment methods in 200 countries all over the world,
has signed an agreement with Diners Club International, a subsidiary of
Discover Financial Services and part of the Discover Global Network. The
deal will allow Oceanpayment merchants around the world to accept
Discover, Diners Club and affiliate network cards.
“We are very excited about this new relationship with Discover because
it helps us strengthen our card acquiring services,” said Oceanpayment
Co-Founder and EVP Lanny Yang. “This will create new opportunities and
open new markets for our e-commerce clients. Becoming a Discover
acquirer will allow us to help our merchants become even more
successful. And their success is our success.”
“Oceanpayment has an extensive reach around the globe, and specifically
in some of our key markets such as China,” said Amy Parsons, senior vice
president of global acceptance at Discover. “We know that working with
them will open up merchants around the world and online that our
cardholders value.”
As cross-border e-commerce continues to develop, merchants are looking
for ways to grow their business and increase sales by accessing more
customers all over the world. Oceanpayment works with merchants from
travel, entertainment, retail, dining and many other industries and
helps businesses offer their customers a preferable payment method.
Discover Global Network has over 44 million merchant acceptance
locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations across 190
countries and territories. Discover Global Network includes Discover,
Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks.
You can find out more at www.oceanpayment.com
or contact Partner@oceanpayment.com.cn
for more details.
About Oceanpayment
Oceanpayment is a global payment service provider which offers safe,
convenient, professional and simple payment processing services to
merchants conducting cross-border business. With a PCI Level 1 compliant
platform combining over 500 methods, the company helps e-commerce
merchants expand and grow through customized approach for every target
market. Oceanpayment provides sophisticated gateway technology, advanced
risk management and reporting and a variety of payment channels combined
in all-in-one payment solution.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190
countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005698/en/