Discover Financial Services : Personal Loans Customers Said They Saved Money When Consolidating Debt

According to a survey from Discover Personal Loans, 79 percent of their
surveyed customers said they saved money by consolidating debt with a
Discover personal loan, with the majority of debt consolidators saying
they saved an average of $308 per month.
Eighty one percent of surveyed customers reported they were able to pay
off existing debt sooner with a Discover personal loan, with 59 percent
reporting that they paid it off an average of two years earlier. The
survey also found that 80 percent of debt consolidation customers said
that they felt less stressed after consolidating debt with a Discover
personal loan.
“The majority of our customers take out a Discover personal loan to
consolidate their higher interest debts,” said Dan Matysik, vice
president of personal loans at Discover. “This helps people take greater
control over their finances, potentially pay debt off faster and save
money on interest.”
Discover personal loans for debt consolidation are designed to help
customers accomplish their financial goals and can save them money on
interest and time. Discover Personal Loans offers fixed-interest rates,
no origination or pre-payment fees, and several repayment terms to
choose from.
ABOUT SURVEY
All figures are from an online customer survey conducted July 27 to
August 12, 2018. A total of 638 Discover personal loan customers were
interviewed. All results @ a 95% confidence level. Respondents opened
their personal loan between December 2017 and June 2018 and fell into
one of two groups; 532 = debt consolidators and 106 = non-debt
consolidators.
