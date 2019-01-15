Discover Financial Services : Recognized as a 2019 Digital Edge 50 Winner for Customer Service Strategy

For the second year in a row, Discover has been named a Digital Edge 50
award winner. The company was recognized this year for creating a
strategy that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the
customer experience and offer tailored services and programs to help
customers manage their finances and make it easier to maintain or
improve their credit standing.
With the help of AI, Discover developed a program that used flexible and
self-teaching software to more accurately identify and prioritize
cardholders who need special assistance with their financial situation.
The new program has transformed Discover’s approach to customer service
by being able to create customized and timely payment plan options along
with reducing the amount of time it takes customers to return to good
standing. The program has resulted in a reduction of loan losses, a
decrease of outbound calls to customers for late payments and has helped
thousands of customers stay on track with their payments.
“Discover is constantly looking to the latest technologies for solutions
that will enhance the customer experience,” said Glenn Schneider, chief
information officer at Discover. “We are proud of our efforts to
leverage distinctive analytics and machine learning capabilities to help
customers better manage their financial situation.”
The Digital Edge 50 Award recognizes a select group of organizations
that have made strides toward being a digital-centric business. Fifty
winners were selected this year. The program is judged by a panel of
executive peers, including past winners, who evaluate nominated projects
on complexity, scale, business outcomes and innovation. Winning entries
are digital transformation initiatives with significant, measurable
business impact.
“This year’s class of Digital Edge 50 winners showed a wide range of
sophisticated projects. Some involved complete process changes for agile
development and innovation, while others empowered new types of
customers or employees,” said Anne McCrory, group vice president,
customer experience and operations, events, and the Digital Edge and
AGENDA19 conference chair. “We also saw companies taking advantage of
facial recognition, blockchain and bots, and many uses of AI. And
results were just outstanding.”
Discover will formally accept the award at the AGENDA19 Conference held
March 18 – 20 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190
countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005212/en/