DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
Discover Financial Services : Robots Screen Borrowers

03/05/2019

By AnnaMaria Andriotis

Discount-store shoppers may soon get an unexpected benefit: better odds when applying for personal loans from Discover Financial Services.

Discover, best known for its credit cards, plans to use artificial intelligence to assess hundreds of unusual characteristics about personal-loan applicants in an attempt to get its rising losses under control.

A history of discount-store shopping, for example, will boost an applicant's chances of getting a personal loan, according to people familiar with the matter, while writing the full legal name of an employer on a loan application will lower it. Applicants who report high incomes will be flagged as potentially more risky, the people said.

The new methodology will apply to U.S. consumers who apply for personal loans starting around the second half of the year, they added.

Lenders for decades primarily used information found on consumers' credit reports and scores to assess potential borrowers. In recent years, however, a growing number of lenders have been using more data -- such as bank-account balances and utility payments -- when making credit decisions. The lenders largely are looking for information that will allow them to approve more borrowers without taking on significantly more risk.

Discover has an additional reason for turning to new data sources: It is trying to get a handle on losses on personal loans. The lender has tightened underwriting standards and cut back on approvals, denying a larger percentage of applicants who didn't receive a solicitation from the company. Yet losses have continued to pile up.

Borrowers use these unsecured loans -- a fast-growing slice of the consumer-credit business -- to fund home renovations and vacations, among other things. The loans aren't secured by a house or car, so lenders have little recourse if borrowers stop paying.

The personal-loan market remains small compared to credit cards, auto loans and student loans, which each top $1 trillion in outstanding balances. Personal-loan balances totaled a record $138 billion at the end of 2018, according to TransUnion.

Discover wrote off 4.5% of personal-loan balances in the fourth quarter, compared with 3.2% and 2% of credit-card and private student-loan balances, respectively. Personal loans are the worst performer among the company's credit offerings.

The company also is trying to root out swindlers applying for credit with fake identities and made-up or stolen information. Industrywide, $32.7 million of personal loan balances were owed by suspected fake identities as of the second quarter of 2018, up about 23% from the end of 2017, according to TransUnion. A Discover spokesman declined to comment on the company's fraud rates.

"We're looking for people who won't pay us back. It could be because they can't afford to or that it was fraudulent from the beginning," Discover Chief Executive Roger Hochschild said in an interview.

ZestFinance, which develops AI software for financial companies, is working with Discover on the effort.

Hundreds of data points gathered from loan applications and elsewhere will be considered in the underwriting process, according to people familiar with the matter. Among those who will be viewed with more suspicion: applicants who claim income in the low six figures or higher -- well beyond the median for U.S. households -- and those who list an employer's full legal name, a possible sign a swindler is copying and pasting information, the people said.

On the other hand, applicants who call Discover from a landline or cellphone, rather than Skype or other internet-phone services, will be considered safer bets because they're easier to trace back to an individual, the people added.

The new underwriting process also could help Discover approve applicants it might have previously denied.

ZestFinance tested the new methodology last year, according to a person familiar with the matter. Discover gave the company a batch of loan applications from prior years, and ZestFinance ran the applicants through a new underwriting process, the person said. Using the additional data, ZestFinance was able to identify some approved applicants who ultimately defaulted, the person added.

"We're at an inflection point in the use of data for underwriting," said Douglas Merrill, CEO of ZestFinance and a former chief information officer at Google.

Write to AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com

