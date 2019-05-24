Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Discover Financial Services    DFS

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discover Financial Services : Survey Finds 71 Percent of Consumers Are Planning To Travel This Summer, Up From 58 Percent Last Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Micro vacations and trips planned with shorter notice are on trend for 2019

More Americans will pack their bags for a summer vacation this year, but most are keeping their trips short, according to a new national survey from Discover. The survey found 71 percent of consumers plan to take a vacation this summer (from May through September), compared to just 58 percent in 2018.

The survey found that most consumers plan to take micro vacations (shorter trips of one to three days) this summer. Fifty-five percent of respondents said their summer trips will last one to three days, compared to 21 percent who said four to six days, 12 percent who said one week, 6 percent who said 8 to 13 days and 5 percent who said their trip will last two weeks or more.

In addition, consumers are planning their summer vacations with relatively shorter notice. Forty-six percent of respondents said they plan their trips three months or less in advance, compared to 26 percent who said four to six months, 11 percent who said seven to nine months, 10 percent who said 10 to 12 months and 8 percent who said more than one year in advance.

Younger Generations Travel Differently

While more consumers plan to travel overall, younger generations are more likely to take a vacation this summer than older generations, as 77 percent of Gen Z and 76 percent of millennials are planning summer trips, compared to 67 percent of baby boomers and 60 percent of the Silent Generation.

When it comes to accommodations, younger generations, 21 percent of Gen Z and 16 percent of millennials, are more open to staying in home rentals compared to other generations, 8 percent of baby boomers and 5 percent of the Silent Generation.

Younger generations also have different priorities about what they want most out of their vacations. Twenty-five percent of Gen Z and 25 percent of millennials are looking to spend time with their friends and family, while 41 percent of baby boomers want to relax on their trips.

         

Of the things listed below,
what do you want MOST when it
comes to your vacation?

     

Age Groups

      Total     Gen Z     Millennials     Gen X     Boomers     Silent

Relaxation

      34%     18%     28%     39%     41%     34%

Adventure

      10%     17%     14%     10%     6%     5%

To explore a new
city/destination

      20%     24%     22%     18%     18%     19%

An exciting nightlife

      3%     4%     5%     3%     1%     1%

Practice your passion
(e.g., photography, yoga, etc.)

      3%     5%     4%     3%     2%     1%

A volunteer/social purpose

      2%     8%     2%     2%     0%     -

Spend time with friends/family

      28%     25%     25%     26%     31%     40%

Younger consumers are also most likely to splurge on activities while on vacation (36 percent of millennials and 30 percent of Gen Z), whereas older consumers said they would rather splurge on food and dining (43 percent of the Silent Generation and 37 percent of baby boomers).

Consumers Prefer to Use Credit Cards When Traveling

Credit cards are the leading form of payment while on vacation, with 39 percent saying they prefer to use their credit card to other forms of payment when traveling.

More consumers plan to cash in credit card points for their summer vacations, as 18 percent will use points entirely to pay for their trips, up from 13 percent in 2018. Younger generations are more likely to use points for their vacations than older generations – 38 percent of millennials and 35 percent of Gen Z, compared to 28 percent of Gen X, 18 percent of baby boomers and 15 percent of the Silent Generation.

There is a knowledge gap when it comes to booking trips with points, as 41 percent of consumers feel they do not know what they are doing when they book trips with credit card points. When asked how they feel about doing so, 29 percent of Gen X and 27 percent of millennials said they feel restricted in their ability to book because points dictate their airline and hotel choices.

“The core value of a travel credit card should be simplicity, especially in earning rewards while traveling, or redeeming your rewards to take a road trip or fly cross-country to visit family and friends,” said Laks Vasudevan, vice president of card programs, strategy and marketing at Discover. “That’s why our Discover it® Miles card offers a simple rewards structure – 1.5x Miles on every dollar spent on purchases. Plus no airline restrictions or blackout dates. You can easily redeem Miles as a statement credit for travel purchases, all without an annual fee1.”

For more information about the Discover it® Miles card, go to www.discover.com/credit-cards/travel.

About the Survey

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from a survey that was conducted by YouGov Plc, on behalf of Discover Financial Services. The survey was conducted online from May 7th – May 10th, 2019, with a total sample size of 2,536 US adults (18+). The maximum margin of sampling error was ±1.95 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence. The PEW definition of generational breaks were used when examining the data: Gen Z (22 and under) millennials (23-38), Gen X (39-54), baby boomers (55-73), and the Silent Generation (74+).

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

1 Discover it® Miles: 0% intro APR on purchases for 14 months and 10.99% intro APR for balance transfers for 14 months, then variable 14.24% - 25.24%. Cash advance APR variable 27.24%. Pricing is subject to change. Call 1-800-Discover or visit Discover.com/travel for details about credit costs & terms.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
05:01aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Survey Finds 71 Percent of Consumers Are Planning ..
BU
05/23DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/21DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : to Present at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference
BU
05/21DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change i..
AQ
05/15DISCOVER : Student Loans Launches Multi-Year Option to Help Undergraduate Borrow..
BU
05/14DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/08DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Adding over 160 Jobs in Its West Valley Call Cente..
BU
05/07DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Survey Shows Consumers More Satisfied with No Annu..
BU
05/02DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
05/01DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality Six Ye..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 445 M
EBIT 2019 7 117 M
Net income 2019 2 801 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 8,73
P/E ratio 2020 8,01
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 24 781 M
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 87,1 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry A. Weinbach Independent Non-Executive Chairman
R. Mark Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glenn P. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory C. Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES29.79%24 781
BAJAJ FINANCE30.39%28 782
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL48.12%24 229
ACOM CO., LTD.4.84%5 412
LENDINGTREE INC72.61%4 881
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-8.12%4 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About