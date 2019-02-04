Discover Financial Services : Synchrony HOME Credit Card Launches, Offers 2% Cash Back and Promotional Financing on Home-Related Purchases

Synchrony HOME Credit Card Accepted at More Than a Million Locations Nationwide

Offers 2% Cash Back on Purchases Under $299; 6 Months Promotional Financing For Purchases of $299 or More

Plus 12-60 Months Promotional Financing on Qualifying Purchases at Thousands of Participating Synchrony HOME Locations

February 4, 2019 - STAMFORD, Conn. - Synchrony (NYSE:SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced the new Synchrony HOME Credit Card. From furniture and décor to flooring and appliances, the all-in-one card is designed for people who seek simplicity and value for their home purchases. The Synchrony HOME Credit Card gives consumers financing options for all their home needs at more than a million large, medium, and small retail locations nationwide.

'Synchrony HOME cardholders are looking for incredible value and different financing options when it comes to making their homes feel like their own,' said Neeraj Mehta, chief executive officer, Payment Solutions, Synchrony. 'The Synchrony HOME Credit Card gives our customers more buying power and the cash back rewards they're looking for to help meet their home desires.'

The Synchrony HOME Credit Card is a no annual-fee credit card offering shoppers 2% cash back as a statement credit on purchases under $299. The enhanced, newly designed credit card is now packed with even greater value for consumers for larger ticket home purchases such as:

Six-months promotional financing on purchases of $299 or more at any retailer that accepts the card.

12-to-60-months promotional financing on qualifying purchases at thousands of participating Synchrony HOME locations nationwide.

The Synchrony HOME Credit Card is issued and serviced by Synchrony Bank. The company is working with Discover® Global Network to provide greater merchant acceptance within the home category.

'Discover and Synchrony are ideally suited to give consumers value-focused card products that have wide acceptance where cardmembers want to make their purchases. This venture into a home-related card builds on the success both companies have had with Synchrony's automotive card product,' said Joby Orlowsky, vice president of Global Business Development at Discover.

Consumers nationwide will be able to use the enhanced Synchrony HOME Credit Card across a broader acceptance network for all home-related needs at their preferred retailers, in-store or online -- from small retailers to national brands.To find a participating retailer that accepts the card, visit the Synchrony HOME locator.

