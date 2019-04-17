Discover Financial Services : to Fill More Than 160 Open Positions in Phoenix

Discover is looking to fill more than 160 Discover Student Loans positions in its Phoenix location. This hiring initiative will feature seasonal positions working with student loan applications, loan processing and customer service. There is the potential for some of these positions to convert into full-time.

“These openings come at a critical time in the college financing process as families begin discussions around paying for college,” said Steve Peck, Vice President, Discover Phoenix Customer Care Center. “We’re looking for caring candidates that can help these families with everything from filling out an application to answering questions as they determine if a student loan is right for them.”

The Phoenix center is home to many amenities including indoor and outdoor walking paths, lounges, and sports facilities. The full service cafeteria includes a variety of healthy eating options with nutrition information included on freshly made dishes. Discover also promotes employee wellness by having an on-site nurse and counselor.

“Beyond the campus, Discover provides a workplace culture that embraces collaboration, inclusion and respect. The Phoenix center repeatedly has received local awards for being a top place to work in the area,” said Peck. “We are looking for candidates who are drawn to this type of environment.”

Discover operates only U.S.-based customer care centers. To view all current Discover job opportunities, including information regarding other locations and benefits, please visit jobs.discover.com.

Discover Financial Services is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, protected veteran status, among other things, or as a qualified individual with a disability. Equal Employment Opportunity is the law.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

