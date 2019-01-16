Discover Financial Services : to Increase Acceptance in the Nordics Through Agreement with Nets

Diners Club International, a subsidiary of Discover Financial Services
and part of the Discover Global Network has signed an agreement with
Nets, a leading payment processor and acquirer in Europe, to help expand
Discover Global Network acceptance in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and
Finland.
Today, Nets offers customers one of the widest ranges of payment brands
in the Nordics, including both local payment schemes and international
payment brands. With this agreement, Nets will work with current and
prospective merchant partners to help provide increased acceptance of
Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliate network cards
across these markets.
“This agreement is good news for merchants as well as tourists in the
Nordic countries,” says Anne Marie Kindberg, Senior Vice President and
head of Commercial Management at Merchant Services in Nets. “This is a
great opportunity for Nordic merchants to welcome not only the large
volumes of international cardholders that use these schemes today, but
also the potential Nordic cardholders in the future.”
The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club
International, PULSE and affiliate networks. It has more than 44 million
merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations
across 190 countries and territories. Discover has established network
to network alliances across the globe, including relationships in China,
Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey, Nigeria and throughout Europe.
“We are seeing a rise in popularity for the Nordic region as a business
and tourist destination,” said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of
global acceptance at Discover. “Many Discover and affiliate network
cardholders are traveling here, and our agreement with Nets will provide
them with the opportunity to use their Discover Global Network card of
choice at an increasing number of merchants while visiting.”
About Nets
Nets sees easier products and solutions as the foundation for growth and
progress – both in commerce and society. Nets helps financial
institutions, businesses and merchants making tomorrow easier for their
customers while delivering unrivalled security and stability.
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Nets has 2,400 employees in
Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Recently, Nets has also expanded
with activities in Germany and Poland.
About Diners Club International Ltd.
Established in 1950, Diners Club International became the first
multi-purpose charge card in the world, launching a financial revolution
in how consumers and companies pay for products and services. Today,
Diners Club is a globally-recognized brand serving the payment needs of
select and affluent consumers, offering access to more than 850 airport
lounges worldwide, and providing corporations and small business owners
with a complete array of expense management solutions. With acceptance
in 190 countries and territories, millions of merchant locations and
access to more than 1 million cash access locations and ATMs, Diners
Club, as a part of the Discover Global Network, is uniquely qualified to
serve its cardmembers all over the world. Diners Club International is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), a
direct banking and payment services company with one of the most
recognized brands in U.S. financial services. For more information,
visit www.dinersclub.com.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190
countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005145/en/