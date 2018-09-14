Discover Financial Services : to Increase Card Acceptance in Mexico Through Network Alliance with Prosa

Discover Financial Services, a leading direct bank and payments services
company, and Promoción y Operación S.A. de C.V. (Prosa), a leading
payment solutions provider and domestic payments network in Mexico,
signed an agreement to form a strategic network alliance to expand
Discover® Global Network acceptance in Mexico. Discover, Diners Club
International®, PULSE and network affiliate cards will now be accepted
on Prosa’s network in Mexico at both point-of-sale and ATM locations.
The agreement will focus initially on enabling all Discover Global
Network cards on the Prosa network. The companies also plan to look at
future opportunities to work together on other products and services.
“This alliance will allow Prosa to continue to contribute to the growth
of the payments industry in Mexico, by allowing the acceptance of
Discover Global Network cards at additional points-of sale and ATM
locations,” said Alejandro Morales, CEO for Prosa.
“I am pleased that through this alliance with Prosa, our cardholders
will be able to use their cards at hundreds of thousands of additional
merchants and thousands of ATMs throughout Mexico,” said Joe Hurley,
senior vice president and head of global business development for
Discover. “Mexico is a key destination for our cardholders and this
relationship continues to help us meet our goal of allowing cardholders
to use their cards of choice wherever they travel.”
The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club
International, PULSE and affiliate networks. It has more than 42 million
merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations
across 190 countries and territories. Discover has established network
to network alliances across the globe, including relationships in China,
Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey, Nigeria and throughout Europe.
About Promoción y Operación S.A. de C.V. (Prosa) and Carnet
Prosa processes more than 3.6 trillion transactions annually at point of
sale, ATMs, mobile devices and online. This accounts for more than 1.3
billion Mexican pesos per year, making Prosa one of the biggest
processors in Latin America. Prosa has been a strategic player to
promote the development of financial and non-financial institutions in
the payments industry in Mexico, as well as the other seven countries
where it has presence. Prosa offers a portfolio of services and
solutions with the highest world-class standards, which are accredited
through certifications and recognitions that have been obtained
throughout the past fifty years.
Prosa, through its acceptance brand CARNET, allows financial
institutions that issue cards (credit, debit, vouchers, e-wallets, among
others), access to the entire network of electronic transactions. These
include point of sale terminals, ATMs, web commerce portals, among
others. CARNET also gives simple and low-cost solutions that promote
financial inclusion in Mexico in compliance with the existing regulation
established by “Banco de México” and “La Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de
Valores.”
For more information, visit www.prosamexico.mx
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190
countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006128/en/