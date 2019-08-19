Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Discover Financial Services    DFS

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discover Financial Services : to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

Roger Hochschild, chief executive officer and president of Discover, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A link to the listen-only live audio webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
04:58pDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services C..
BU
08/16DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : and Verve Mark Launch of Verve Global Card With Fi..
BU
08/14DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
08/01DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/01DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Pulse study shows debit card use rising for e-comm..
AQ
08/01PULSE STUDY : Debit Payments Continue to Grow and Go Digital
BU
07/29DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Student Loans Survey Finds More Parents Expect The..
BU
07/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver on Mixed Earnings Reports
DJ
07/24Discover Financial Services Up Nearly 6%, on Track for Record High -- Data Ta..
DJ
07/24Stocks to Watch: UPS, Caterpillar, Sprint, Tupperware, Snap, Visa and Chipotl..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 435 M
EBIT 2019 7 135 M
Net income 2019 2 887 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 8,93x
P/E ratio 2020 8,38x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,13x
Capitalization 25 571 M
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 93,64  $
Last Close Price 80,35  $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry A. Weinbach Independent Non-Executive Chairman
R. Mark Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glenn P. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory C. Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES36.23%25 571
BAJAJ FINANCE26.16%26 491
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL42.50%21 734
ACOM CO., LTD.4.27%5 415
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC55.62%5 027
FIRSTCASH INC38.58%4 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group