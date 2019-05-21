Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Discover Financial Services    DFS

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discover Financial Services : to Present at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

0
05/21/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

Roger Hochschild, chief executive officer and president of Discover, will present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the listen-only live audio webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 445 M
EBIT 2019 7 117 M
Net income 2019 2 801 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 8,87
P/E ratio 2020 8,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 25 193 M
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 87,1 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry A. Weinbach Independent Non-Executive Chairman
R. Mark Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glenn P. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory C. Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES31.94%25 193
BAJAJ FINANCE28.82%28 214
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL49.19%24 126
ACOM CO., LTD.7.98%5 537
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-4.60%4 997
LENDINGTREE INC76.11%4 980
