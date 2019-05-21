Discover Financial Services : to Present at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Roger Hochschild, chief executive officer and president of Discover,
will present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in New York on
Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
A link to the listen-only live audio webcast will be posted on the day
of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com.
A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same
website address.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance around the
world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005979/en/