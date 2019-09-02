Log in
DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC

Discoverie : Director Declaration

09/02/2019

Director Declaration

Released : 02 Sep 2019

RNS Number : 6939K discoverIE Group plc 02 September 2019

2 September 2019

discoverIE Group plc

Clive Watson ‐ Non‐Executive Director

Further to its previous announcement that Clive Watson would be joining the Board on 2 September 2019 and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, discoverIE now announces that Clive Watson has also joined the Board of Breedon Group plc with effect from 1 September 2019.

For further information, please contact:

discoverIE Group plc

Joanna Harkus Madge

Company Secretary

01483 544 500

Instinctif

Mark Garraway

James Gray

020 7457 2020

About discoverIE Group plc

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that designs, manufactures and supplies innovative components for electronic applications.

The Group provides application‐specific components to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") internationally. With in‐house engineering capability, we are able to design components to meet customer requirements, which are then manufactured and supplied, usually on a repeating basis, for their ongoing production needs. This generates a high level of repeating revenue and long term customer relationships.

By focusing on key markets which are driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, transportation, medical and industrial connectivity, the Group aims to achieve organic growth that is well ahead of GDP and to supplement that with targeted complementary acquisitions.

The Group employs c . 4,300 people and its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India and North America.

The Group is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE Small Cap Index, classified within the Electrical Components and Equipment subsector, and has revenue of £0.4bn. Over the last five years, revenue and underlying earnings per share has more than doubled.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information

Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END



Disclaimer

discoverIE Group plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:31:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 468 M
EBIT 2020 35,5 M
Net income 2020 18,3 M
Debt 2020 41,7 M
Yield 2020 2,36%
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 345 M
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Jefferies Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Malcolm McDonald Diamond Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Mark Gibbins Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Richard J. Brooman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Henrietta Elizabeth Marsh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC17.91%421
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 818
AMPHENOL CORPORATION8.05%26 039
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%18 302
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION9.22%6 582
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-25.41%5 223
