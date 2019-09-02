Discoverie : Director Declaration

Director Declaration

Further to its previous announcement that Clive Watson would be joining the Board on 2 September 2019 and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, discoverIE now announces that Clive Watson has also joined the Board of Breedon Group plc with effect from 1 September 2019.

About discoverIE Group plc

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that designs, manufactures and supplies innovative components for electronic applications.

The Group provides application‐specific components to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") internationally. With in‐house engineering capability, we are able to design components to meet customer requirements, which are then manufactured and supplied, usually on a repeating basis, for their ongoing production needs. This generates a high level of repeating revenue and long term customer relationships.

By focusing on key markets which are driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, transportation, medical and industrial connectivity, the Group aims to achieve organic growth that is well ahead of GDP and to supplement that with targeted complementary acquisitions.

The Group employs c . 4,300 people and its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India and North America.

The Group is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE Small Cap Index, classified within the Electrical Components and Equipment subsector, and has revenue of £0.4bn. Over the last five years, revenue and underlying earnings per share has more than doubled.