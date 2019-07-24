Discoverie : Issue of Equity

Issue of Equity

Released : 24 Jul 2019

RNS Number : 5486G discoverIE Group plc 24 July 2019

24 July 2019

discoverIE Group plc

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS

discoverIE Group plc (LSE:DSCV, the "Company") announces that application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a listing and admission of 2,361 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ("Shares"). These new Shares are being issued and allotted pursuant to the exercise of options under the Company's 2008 Renewed Long Term Incentive Plan and will rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares.

Following Admission, which is expected to take place on 29 July 2019, the total number of Shares in issue and voting rights in the Company will be 80,671,075 Shares. There are no Shares held in treasury.

The above figure (80,671,075) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

discoverIE Group plc

Joanna Harkus Madge: Group Company Secretary 01483 544500

