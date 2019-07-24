Log in
DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC    DSCV   GB0000055888

DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC

(DSCV)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/24 04:59:15 am
416.5 GBp   +1.34%
04:10aDISCOVERIE : Issue of Equity
PU
07/10DISCOVERIE : Holding(s) in Company
PU
06/25DISCOVERIE : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
News 
Discoverie : Issue of Equity

Discoverie : Issue of Equity

07/24/2019 | 04:10am EDT

Issue of Equity

Released : 24 Jul 2019

RNS Number : 5486G discoverIE Group plc 24 July 2019

24 July 2019

discoverIE Group plc

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS

discoverIE Group plc (LSE:DSCV, the "Company") announces that application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a listing and admission of 2,361 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ("Shares"). These new Shares are being issued and allotted pursuant to the exercise of options under the Company's 2008 Renewed Long Term Incentive Plan and will rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares.

Following Admission, which is expected to take place on 29 July 2019, the total number of Shares in issue and voting rights in the Company will be 80,671,075 Shares. There are no Shares held in treasury.

The above figure (80,671,075) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

discoverIE Group plc

Joanna Harkus Madge: Group Company Secretary 01483 544500

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

IOEDZLBLKDFZBBX

Disclaimer

discoverIE Group plc published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 08:09:05 UTC
