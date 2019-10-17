discoverIE : Acquisition & Proposed Placing 0 10/17/2019 | 02:34am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Acquisition & Proposed Placing Released : 17 Oct 2019 RNS Number : 1522Q discoverIE Group plc 17 October 2019 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDIX HERETO (TOGETHER, THE "ANNOUNCEMENT") AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATES OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY ANY APPLICABLE LAW ("RESTRICTED JURISDICTIONS"). THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR A SOLICITATION TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE, ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, INCLUDING THE RESTRICTED JURISDICTIONS AND NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WHATSOEVER IN ANY OF THOSE JURISDICTIONS. 17 October 2019 discoverIE Group plc (LSE: DSCV, "discoverIE", the "Company" or the "Group") Acquisition of Sens-Tech Limited Proposed placing to raise approximately £33m discoverIE, a leading international designer, manufacturer and supplier of customised electronics to industry, today announces the acquisition of Xi-Tech Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sens-Tech Limited (collectively "Sens-Tech") (the "Acquisition") together with a proposed placing to raise gross proceeds of approximately £33m (the "Placing"). Highlights of the Acquisition Sens-Tech is a UK-based designer, manufacturer and supplier of specialist sensing and data acquisition modules for x-ray and optical detection applications, supplying the transport security, medical, food processing and industrial markets.

is a UK-based designer, manufacturer and supplier of specialist sensing and data acquisition modules for x-ray and optical detection applications, supplying the transport security, medical, food processing and industrial markets. Sens-Tech has a global customer base and reported revenue of £15.0m for its year ended 31 March 2018, generating reported profit before tax of £4.4m, and an underlying EBIT of £5.3m. 1

has a global customer base and reported revenue of £15.0m for its year ended 31 March 2018, generating reported profit before tax of £4.4m, and an underlying EBIT of £5.3m. The consideration for Sens-Tech comprises an initial cash consideration of £58.0m on a debt free, cash free basis (the "Initial Consideration") with further contingent cash consideration of up to £12.0m, payable subject to the achievement of certain profit growth targets over a three year period.

Sens-Tech comprises an initial cash consideration of £58.0m on a debt free, cash free basis (the "Initial Consideration") with further contingent cash consideration of up to £12.0m, payable subject to the achievement of certain profit growth targets over a three year period. Following on from the successful acquisitions of Hobart and Positek in April 2019, the Acquisition represents a further step in the Group's stated strategy. In particular, it: Creates further organic growth opportunities in our target markets, particularly medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity, with a high proportion of customised products for long life cycle applications; Expands the Group's international footprint with approximately 70% of acquired revenues generated in North America and Asia, increasing overall Design & Manufacturing ("D&M") divisional revenues from outside Europe by 2ppts, to 29%, on a pro forma basis for last year; and Enhances underlying operating margins for both the D&M division (by approximately 1.2ppts) and the Group as a whole (by approximately 0.8ppts) with Sens-Tech generating operating margins well ahead of those in both the D&M division and on a Group level.

The Acquisition and the Placing (as described below), taken together, are expected to be immediately enhancing to underlying EPS. Placing highlights ∙ Proposed placing of 8,034,840 new ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the "Placing Shares"), at a price of 415 pence per Placing Share, to raise gross proceeds of approximately £33m. The Placing Shares represent approximately 9.96 per cent. of the Company's existing issued share capital as at the date of this announcement. The Placing Price represents a discount of 3.9 per cent. to the closing price of 432 pence per share on 16 October 2019.

The Initial Consideration will be satisfied from discoverIE's existing debt facilities.

The net proceeds of the Placing, which are expected to be approximately £32m, will be used to reduce the Group's net debt, to fund working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Following the Acquisition and the Placing, gearing, calculated as net debt to adjusted EBITDA (annualised for acquisitions), at 30 September 2019 would have increased from 1.4x to 1.7x on a pro forma basis, remaining within the Company's target range of 1.5x to 2.0x.

The Placing is being conducted through an accelerated book building process (the "Bookbuild") which will commence immediately following this Announcement in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix.

The Placing is being conducted and fully underwritten by Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt"), subject to certain conditions. Nick Jefferies, Group Chief Executive of discoverIE, said: "Sens-Tech continues our strategy of building a higher margin, international Group that designs and manufactures customised electronics and is one of our largest acquisitions to date. We are acquiring Sens-Tech, which has a long-established track record of supplying high quality products, at a time when it is well-positioned to exploit a range of growth opportunities. We are delighted to welcome the business and all their employees into the Group." Market Abuse Regulation The information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this Announcement via a regulatory information service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. In addition, market soundings (as defined in MAR) were taken in respect of the Placing and the Acquisition with the result that certain persons became aware of inside information (as defined in MAR), as permitted by MAR. This inside information is set out in this announcement being made by the Company today. Therefore, those persons that received inside information in a market sounding are no longer in possession of such inside information relating to the Company and its securities. Enquiries: discoverIE 01483 544 500 Nick Jefferies, Group Chief Executive Simon Gibbins, Group Finance Director Peel Hunt (Broker and bookrunner) 020 7418 8900 Jock Maxwell Macdonald Mike Bell Ed Allsopp 020 7457 2020 Instinctif (Financial PR) Mark Garraway James Gray This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section below. The Appendix to this Announcement (which forms part of this Announcement) sets out the terms and conditions of the Placing. Persons who have chosen to participate in the Placing, by making an oral or written offer to acquire Placing Shares, will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety (including the Appendix) and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions herein, and to be providing the representations, warranties, agreements, acknowledgements and undertakings contained in the Appendix. About discoverIE discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that designs, manufactures and supplies innovative components for electronic applications. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") internationally. With in-house engineering capability, the Group is able to design components to meet customer requirements, which are then manufactured and supplied for their ongoing production needs. This generates a high level of repeating revenue and long term customer relationships. By focusing on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, transportation, medical and industrial connectivity, the Group aims to achieve organic growth that is well ahead of GDP and to supplement that with targeted complementary acquisitions. The Group employs c.4,300 people and its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India and North America. The Group is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE Small Cap Index, classified within the Electrical Components and Equipment subsector, and has revenues of over £400m. Over the last five years, revenue and underlying earnings per share has more than doubled. Background to and reasons for the Acquisition discoverIE has a clear and established strategy that is building a high quality, international group designing and manufacturing customised electronics, through organic growth supplemented by acquisitions. The Board believes that the acquisition of Sens-Tech represents a further step in building the D&M division and has a clear fit with the Group's strategy: High proportion of customised products;

Organic growth opportunities in the Group's target growth markets and with complementary customers;

Increased international reach, particularly into North America;

Successful performance track record with proven management; and

High levels of profitability and cash generation, which will further strengthen the Group's financial profile. The Group has successfully completed 14 acquisitions in the D&M division since 2011, which have contributed to growth in revenues in the division from £15m in FY13 to £266m in FY19, with Group underlying operating margins increasing from 3.1% to 7.0% in the same period. The Group's operating model is well established and has facilitated the smooth integration of acquired businesses, including both Hobart and Positek which joined discoverIE in April 2019. The strategy is focussed on acquiring high quality, niche electronics businesses with differentiated capability which is enhancing to the Group's overall offering to customers in its target markets of transportation, medical, industrial & connectivity and renewable energy. Through a combination of investment in efficiency and leveraging of the broader Group's commercial infrastructure, the businesses acquired since 2011 delivered an average return on investment3 of 20% in FY19. Information on Sens-Tech Sens-Tech, which is 100% owned by ETA Properties Limited, was founded in 1994 following a management buy-out from Thorn EMI, and acquired by current management through a subsequent buyout in 2010. It is located in Egham in the UK and has a strong and experienced management team. The business designs, manufactures and supplies specialist x-ray detection and data acquisition sub-assemblies and photo-detector modules for imaging systems. These systems are typically used in industries that have high regulatory and certification requirements, such as medical imaging, safety and security applications, which leads to long product life cycles and high barriers to entry. Sens-Tech sells worldwide, largely directly to OEM customers, with approximately 51% of revenues generated from customers in North America, 29% from Europe, 17% from Asia with the balancing 3% from UK and rest of world. It will operate within the D&M division while retaining its distinct brand identity. Revenues for the year ended 31 March 2018 were £15.0m, generating an underlying EBIT of £5.3m, an underlying margin of 35% and a reported pre-tax profit of £4.4m. At 31 March 2018, gross assets of Sens-Tech were £13.9m. Sens-Tech markets The X-ray detector market is considered to have strong future growth prospects, being principally driven by the increasing adoption of digital imaging in the medical, security, food safety and industrial markets. The growth in global air traffic and public transportation is driving the requirement for increased transportation security, whilst increasing preventative screening is driving growth in medical markets and increasing screening and test requirements are driving growth in food safety and industrial markets. In addition, Sens-Tech is exploring further growth opportunities through developments in medical diagnostics, computerised tomography (CT) security screening, plastic detection and industrial inspection and measurement. Details of the Placing The Company intends to raise approximately £33m (before expenses of approximately £1m) pursuant to the Placing. The price per Placing Share is 415 pence. The Placing will be conducted by Peel Hunt in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. The Bookbuild will determine demand for and participation in the Placing. The Bookbuild will commence with immediate effect following this Announcement and is expected to close later today. The timing of the close of the Bookbuild is at the absolute discretion of Peel Hunt in consultation with the Company and Peel Hunt reserves the right to close the Bookbuild process earlier or later without further notice. The allocations will be determined by Peel Hunt in its absolute discretion following consultation with the Company and will be confirmed orally by Peel Hunt following the close of the bookbuilding process. A further announcement will then be made as soon as practicable following the completion of the Bookbuild. The Placing is being fully underwritten by Peel Hunt subject to certain conditions. The Placing is conditional, inter alia, upon: the Company having complied with its material obligations under the placing agreement which has been entered into between the Company and Peel Hunt (the "Placing Agreement") to the extent that such obligations are required to be performed on or prior to Admission;

the delivery to the Company of certain customary documentation;

the publication of the results of the Placing via a regulatory information service by no later than 17 October 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Company and Peel Hunt may agree); and Admission of the Placing Shares taking place by no later than 8.00 am on 21 October 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Company and Peel Hunt may agree). If any of the conditions are not satisfied or waived, the Placing Shares will not be issued and all monies received from participants in the Placing ("Placees") will be returned to them (at the Placees' risk and without interest) as soon as possible. The Placing Agreement contains customary warranties given by the Company to Peel Hunt as to matters relating to the Company and its business and a customary indemnity from the Company to Peel Hunt in respect of liabilities arising out of or in connection with the Placing. The Placing Agreement also contains customary rights of termination which could enable Peel Hunt to terminate the Placing prior to Admission in certain limited circumstances. Further information on the Placing Agreement is set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. The Placing Shares will represent approximately 9.96% of the existing issued share capital and will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid in respect of such shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares. Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (together, the "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence on or around 21 October 2019 (but may be extended by agreement between the Company and Peel Hunt). As part of the Placing, certain of the Directors are themselves intending to subscribe for Placing Shares at the Placing Price. If Directors do participate, we anticipate that these related party transactions would constitute exempt small transactions pursuant to paragraph 1 of Annex 1 to Chapter 11 of the Listing Rules. The terms and conditions of the Placing are set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. Notes Underlying EBIT excludes shareholder and associated costs. FY13 means the financial year ended 31 March 2013 and FY19 means the financial year ended 31 March 2019. Return on investment is defined as underlying operating profit attributable to the acquired businesses (that have been owned for more than 2 years) over total acquisition costs comprising up-front consideration, acquisition expenses, earn-out (once earned), and integration costs. IMPORTANT NOTICE This Announcement, and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into or from any of the Restricted Jurisdictions. The Placing Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration under the Securities Act except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of the Placing Shares is being made in the United States. The Placing Shares are being offered and sold (i) outside the United States in "offshore transactions", as defined in, and in compliance with, Regulation S under the Securities Act and (ii) within the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers ("QIBs") as defined in, and in reliance on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Persons receiving this Announcement (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not forward, distribute, mail or otherwise transmit it in or into the United States or use the United States mails, directly or indirectly, in connection with the Placing. This Announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation of an offer to buy, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in any jurisdiction including, without limitation, the Restricted Jurisdictions or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. This Announcement and the information contained in it is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, to persons in a Restricted Jurisdiction unless permitted pursuant to an exemption under the relevant local law or regulation in any such jurisdiction. No action has been taken by the Company, Peel Hunt or any of their respective directors, officers, partners, agents, employees, affiliates, advisors, consultants, persons connected with them as defined in FSMA (as defined below) (together, "Affiliates") that would permit an offer of the Placing Shares or possession or distribution of this Announcement or any other publicity material relating to such Placing Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons receiving this Announcement are required to inform themselves about and to observe any restrictions contained in this Announcement. This Announcement is directed at and is only being distributed to: (A) persons in member states of the European Economic Area who are "qualified investors", as defined in article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation"), (B) if in the United Kingdom, persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "FPO") or fall within the definition of "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc" in article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the FPO and (ii) are "qualified investors" as defined in section 86 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA") or (C) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (each, a "Relevant Person"). No other person should act on or rely on this Announcement and persons distributing this Announcement must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. By accepting the terms of this Announcement, you represent and agree that you are a Relevant Person. This Announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this Announcement or the Placing relate is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. As regards all persons other than Relevant Persons, the details of the Placing set out in this Announcement are for information purposes only. Persons (including, without limitation, nominees and trustees) who have a contractual or other legal obligation to forward a copy of this Announcement should seek appropriate advice before taking any action. This Announcement is not being distributed by, nor has it been approved for the purposes of section 21 of FSMA by, a person authorised under FSMA. This Announcement is being distributed and communicated to persons in the United Kingdom only in circumstances in which section 21(1) of FSMA does not apply. No prospectus will be made available in connection with the matters contained in this Announcement and no such prospectus is required (in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation) to be published. The information contained in this Announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this Announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. None of the information in this Announcement has been independently verified or approved by Peel Hunt or any of its Affiliates. Certain statements in this Announcement are forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact and which are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward- looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and dividend policy and the development of the industries in which the Company's businesses operate to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given those risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange or applicable law, the Company, Peel Hunt and their respective Affiliates undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any indication in this Announcement of the price at which the Company's shares have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of the Company. Peel Hunt, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in connection with the Placing and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients for providing advice in relation to the Placing, or any other matters referred to in this Announcement. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by or on behalf of the Company, Peel Hunt or by their respective Affiliates as to, or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this Announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any liability therefor is expressly disclaimed. Recipients of this Announcement should conduct their own investigation, evaluation and analysis of the business, data and property described in this Announcement. This Announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any investor's options with respect to the Placing. The price and value of securities can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The contents of this Announcement are not to be construed as legal, business, financial or tax advice. Each shareholder or prospective investor should consult with his or her or its own legal adviser, business adviser, financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial, business or tax advice. The Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. The Appendix to this Announcement sets out the terms and conditions of the Placing. By participating in the Placing, each Placee will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety and to be making such offer to acquire Placing Shares on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in this Announcement and to be providing the representations, warranties, undertakings and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix. Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Placing and no public offering of Placing Shares is being or will be made. Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this Announcement. APPENDIX TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON THE PLACING FOR INVITED PLACEES ONLY. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN O R SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER J U R I S D I C T I O N I N W H I C H S U C H P U B L I C A T I O N , R E L E A S E O R D I S T R I B U T I O N W O U L D B E U N L A W F U L ( " R E S T R I C T E D JURISDICTIONS"). MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO TAKE PART IN THE PLACING AND NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF PLACING SHARES IS BEING OR WILL BE MADE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT AND REFERRED TO IN IT ARE DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS SELECTED BY PEEL HUNT WHO ARE (A) PERSONS IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" FALLING WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE (2)(E) OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION; (B) IF IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, TO PERSONS WHO (I) HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(1) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2001 (the "FPO") AND WHO FALL WITHIN THE DEFINITION OF "INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS" IN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FPO OR FALL WITHIN THE DEFINITION OF "HIGH NET WORTH COMPANIES, UNINCORPORATED ASSOCIATIONS ETC" IN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO (D) OF THE FPO AND (II) ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" AS DEFINED IN SECTION 86 OF FSMA OR (C) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS "RELEVANT PERSONS"). THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT HEREIN MUST NOT BE ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. EACH PLACEE SHOULD CONSULT WITH ITS OWN ADVISERS AS TO LEGAL, TAX, BUSINESS AND RELATED ASPECTS OF AN INVESTMENT IN PLACING SHARES . DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. PERSONS DISTRIBUTING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST SATISFY THEMSELVES THAT IT IS LAWFUL TO DO SO. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer discoverIE Group plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 06:33:06 UTC 0 Latest news on DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC 02:34a DISCOVERIE : Acquisition & Proposed Placing PU 09/02 DISCOVERIE : Director Declaration PU 07/25 DISCOVERIE : Trading Update PU 07/24 DISCOVERIE : Issue of Equity PU 07/10 DISCOVERIE : Holding(s) in Company PU 06/25 DISCOVERIE : Annual Report and Accounts PU 06/13 DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 05/30 DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC : annual earnings release 05/01 DISCOVERIE : Director LTIP Award PU 04/24 DISCOVERIE : Best of the brokers AQ