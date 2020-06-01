Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.    DHR   CA25470W2067

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

(DHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Discovery Harbour Appoints Interim CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2020) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to announce that Mr. Rodney Stevens, the Vice President and a director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Interim Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Mr. Stevens will be replacing Ms. Sandra Wong as CFO and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Wong has resigned in order to focus on other professional roles. The Company would like to thank Ms. Wong for her valuable contributions and wish her well in her future endeavours.

For more information on Discovery Harbour Resources Corp., please visit the Company's website at www.discoveryharbour.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields
President and Chief Executive Officer
Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.
Tel: (604) 681-3170
Fax: (604) 681-3552

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57023


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCE
05:05pDiscovery Harbour Appoints Interim CFO
NE
04/08Discovery Harbour Submits Exploration Plan of Operations with Ten Drill Sites..
NE
03/16DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES : Suspends Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
03/12Discovery Harbour Suspends Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
03/05DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES : Develops Three Target Areas for 2020 Drilling on C..
AQ
03/04Discovery Harbour Develops Three Target Areas for 2020 Drilling on Caldera Go..
NE
02/25Discovery Harbour Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
02/10Discovery Harbour Announces Three New Priority Targets on Caldera Gold Projec..
NE
02/03Discovery Harbour Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
01/21DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES : Outlines Additional Gold and Pathfinder Element An..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,20 M -0,15 M -0,15 M
Net Debt 2019 0,46 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,27x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,78 M 2,04 M 2,04 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark F. Fields President & Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Wong Chief Financial Officer
Richard B. Gilliam Director
Andrew Hancharyk Independent Director
Jason Cubitt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.-53.33%2
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION44.13%26 590
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED65.79%6 903
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED43.01%6 863
EQUINOX GOLD CORP.26.53%2 180
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED12.11%1 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group