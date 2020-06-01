Discovery Harbour Appoints Interim CFO

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2020) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to announce that Mr. Rodney Stevens, the Vice President and a director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Interim Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Mr. Stevens will be replacing Ms. Sandra Wong as CFO and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Wong has resigned in order to focus on other professional roles. The Company would like to thank Ms. Wong for her valuable contributions and wish her well in her future endeavours.

For more information on Discovery Harbour Resources Corp., please visit the Company's website at www.discoveryharbour.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields

President and Chief Executive Officer

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3170

Fax: (604) 681-3552

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57023