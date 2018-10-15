DISCOVERY : CHANNEL BRINGS SATURDAY NIGHT LIGHTS TO PRIMETIME WITH BRAND-NEW MOTOR SERIES ‘RACE NIGHT AT BOWMAN GRAY’

Series Premieres Monday, October 29th at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel

(Los Angeles) - Motor fans, start your engines! Bowman Gray Stadium is NASCAR's first and longest running weekly track where the competition is intense, and the engines are powerful. As the summer heats up, the 70th race season for modified racing gets underway in Winston-Salem and the battle for the checkered flag has begun. With each race, enemies are made, rules are broken and only those willing to risk it all will win the season championship in Discovery Channel's new motor series, RACE NIGHT AT BOWMAN GRAY premiering Monday, October 29 at 10PM ET/PT .

Bowman Gray Stadium has been home to racing legends for decades and this season, the top competitors in modified racing - Burt Myers, Tim Brown, Jason Myers, George Brunnhoelzl III, and Jonathan Brown are revving up their engines to compete for the Points Championship. Burt Myers is the reigning Points Champion and Tim Brown has a solid claim as the best driver in the history of the stadium with ten Points Championships and 84 wins. After finishing in the Top 3 the last three years, Jason Myers is looking to take it all the way this season and George Brunnhoelzl III has won lots of races but is a newcomer to the Bowman Gray weekly series. The drivers will put their cars to the ultimate test and those who fall short will have to improve their skills and race cars each week in hopes of redemption on the track.

Each week, the drivers risk their lives, money and pride on the most infamous short track in America. Leading up to race night, the drivers take part in a tire lottery, where tires are distributed by track officials through a lottery system to even out the playing field, a qualifying run, race meeting and weigh-in all before the green flag is waved. The cars are lightning fast, and the drivers must rely on true skill and hard work in the garage before and after each race because one wrong turn on the track can have fatal repercussions.

RACE NIGHT AT BOWMAN GRAY is produced for Discovery Channel by Figure 8 Films. For Figure 8 Films, executive producers are Mary Wilcher and Gretchen Morning. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Kyle Wheeler and producer is Brian Peterson.

