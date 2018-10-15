Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC (DISCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DISCOVERY : CHANNEL BRINGS SATURDAY NIGHT LIGHTS TO PRIMETIME WITH BRAND-NEW MOTOR SERIES ‘RACE NIGHT AT BOWMAN GRAY’

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:37pm CEST

Series Premieres Monday, October 29th at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel

(Los Angeles) - Motor fans, start your engines! Bowman Gray Stadium is NASCAR's first and longest running weekly track where the competition is intense, and the engines are powerful. As the summer heats up, the 70th race season for modified racing gets underway in Winston-Salem and the battle for the checkered flag has begun. With each race, enemies are made, rules are broken and only those willing to risk it all will win the season championship in Discovery Channel's new motor series, RACE NIGHT AT BOWMAN GRAY premiering Monday, October 29 at 10PM ET/PT.

Bowman Gray Stadium has been home to racing legends for decades and this season, the top competitors in modified racing - Burt Myers, Tim Brown, Jason Myers, George Brunnhoelzl III, and Jonathan Brown are revving up their engines to compete for the Points Championship. Burt Myers is the reigning Points Champion and Tim Brown has a solid claim as the best driver in the history of the stadium with ten Points Championships and 84 wins. After finishing in the Top 3 the last three years, Jason Myers is looking to take it all the way this season and George Brunnhoelzl III has won lots of races but is a newcomer to the Bowman Gray weekly series. The drivers will put their cars to the ultimate test and those who fall short will have to improve their skills and race cars each week in hopes of redemption on the track.

Each week, the drivers risk their lives, money and pride on the most infamous short track in America. Leading up to race night, the drivers take part in a tire lottery, where tires are distributed by track officials through a lottery system to even out the playing field, a qualifying run, race meeting and weigh-in all before the green flag is waved. The cars are lightning fast, and the drivers must rely on true skill and hard work in the garage before and after each race because one wrong turn on the track can have fatal repercussions.

RACE NIGHT AT BOWMAN GRAY is produced for Discovery Channel by Figure 8 Films. For Figure 8 Films, executive producers are Mary Wilcher and Gretchen Morning. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Kyle Wheeler and producer is Brian Peterson.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
08:37pDISCOVERY : CHANNEL BRINGS SATURDAY NIGHT LIGHTS TO PRIMETIME WITH BRAND-NEW MOT..
PU
10:29aMORE FOOD, FUN, AND FRIENDLY COMPETI : 30pm ET/PT - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
10/12DISCOVERY : More Food, Fun, and Friendly Competition Are On The Menu On The New ..
PU
10/11'NOTHING COMES BETWEEN MEMPHIS' IN T : MEMPHIS - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
10/10&LSQUO;NOTHING COMES BETWEEN MEMPHIS : Memphis
PU
10/10DISCOVERY : Food blogger and best-selling cookbook author molly yeh returns with..
PU
10/10DISCOVERY : DIVES DEEP IN UNCHARTERED WATERS IN NEW MULTI-PLATFORM LIMITED SERIE..
AQ
10/10DISCOVERY : MANIPULATION LEADS TO MURDER IN INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY'S SHOCKING S..
AQ
10/09DISCOVERY : Dives deep in unchartered waters in new multi-platform limited serie..
PU
10/09DISCOVERY : MANIPULATION LEADS TO MURDER IN INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY’S SHOC..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Discovery +3.2% as Credit Suisse bumps to Outperform on ad growth 
10/09Discovery forms Digital Studios Group to roll up growing brand efforts 
10/05Technology And Communication Dashboard - Update 
10/05Discovery +2.2% as Evercore boosts target 
10/04Discovery names head of U.S. digital products/marketing 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 633 M
EBIT 2018 2 324 M
Net income 2018 621 M
Debt 2018 16 484 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,06
P/E ratio 2019 14,25
EV / Sales 2018 3,02x
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 15 639 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 31,6 $
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC41.91%15 307
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-19.96%6 090
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-5.19%4 382
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-34.02%3 502
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC-5.28%3 367
AMC NETWORKS INC7.12%3 245
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.