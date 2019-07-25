DISCOVERY : CHANNEL CELEBRATES SHARK WEEK 2019 WITH FINCREDIBLE PARTNERSHIPS

SHARK WEEK Kicks Off Sunday, July 28 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel

(Los Angeles) - SHARK WEEK, television's eagerly awaited summer event will swim onto screens with over 20 hours of original jaws-dropping programming beginning Sunday, July 28th and will continue through Sunday, August 4th. The pop culture phenomenon will take viewers to oceans around the world as nearly two dozen of the world's most respected marine biologists and science institutions deliver compelling insight into the mysterious world of sharks. SHARK WEEK has once again paired with a notable list of marketing partners to give fans the opportunity to celebrate sharks in exceptional and fintastic ways.

This year, SHARK WEEK announces several new partners including- The Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP), DJ Jauz, Pintrill, The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Tarte, and USA Swimming. Returning partners include Southwest® Airlines, Great Clips, Pledgeling, Ubisoft and Georgetown Cupcake. And once again, SHARK WEEK is taking action to protect sharks and their homes. SHARK WEEK will be running a text-to-donate campaign to benefit SHARK WEEK's nonprofit partner, Oceana. In addition, on July 27 SHARK WEEK will be hosting shoreline cleanups with Ocean Conservancy nationwide including Rockaway Beach in New York, the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, and Tyson Park in Knoxville, Tennessee. Shark fans can also head to www.oceanconservancy.org/shark-week-2019 and RSVP to a cleanup in their area.

Diving into SHARK WEEK for the first year is esteemed DJ and producer Jauz who is partnering with Discovery Channel in a variety of ways including a collaborative clothing collection, donating a portion of the proceeds to wildlife charity Ocean Conservancy. He will also be guest starring with his pal Marshmello on a special SHARK WEEK Edition of 'Cooking With Mello'! Jauz's 'Baby Shark' remix will be used on-air during SHARK WEEK and across Discovery Channel's Snapchat over the course of filming. Images from the remix music video will also be included in the digital SHARK WEEK coloring book for younger viewers to download. If he's not already doo-doo doing enough with a set of transcontinental performances in Belgium, Germany and Czech Republic, Jauz will be back just in time to join as a nightly guest and DJ on SHARK WEEK's late-night talk show SHARK AFTER DARK.

Also joining SHARK WEEK as partners for the first time are AVP, The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Pintrill, Tarte and USA Swimming. AVP and SHARK WEEK have teamed up for the Hermosa Beach Open at the Hermosa Beach Pier July 26-28. The partnership will feature integrated branding, on-the-sand SHARK WEEK activations and SHARK WEEK prizing. The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, a luxurious oceanfront retreat, will debut new SHARK WEEK episodes with exclusive screenings accompanied by a special SHARK WEEK menu and cocktails by signature restaurant, Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits as part of the partnership. New episodes will be screened from July 27-August 4, kicking off with a 'dive-in' viewing party on the pool deck. Throughout the month of August, the SHARK WEEK menu at Burlock Coast will be available in addition to a SHARK WEEK spa treatment menu offered at the property's spa, with proceeds from all efforts benefitting the University of Miami's Shark Research & Conservation Program founded by SHARK WEEK expert, Dr. Neil Hammerschlag. PINTRILL, a pin accessory and lifestyle brand, teamed up with Discovery Channel to create an iconic pin collection celebrating SHARK WEEK 2019. With 3 collectible styles and only 100 pins per style, these limited-edition pins represent PINTRILL's take on one of the ocean's fiercest predators. The pins will release through their online store on July 28. tarte™ is the pioneer of high-performance naturals™ & one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the U.S. tarte cosmetics has always been passionate about supporting marine life, so to celebrate SHARK WEEK, tarte™ is teaming up with Discovery Channel to host the chance to win a trip to Costa Rica. Fans of SHARK WEEK and tarte™ can visit tarte.com/sharkweek to enter.

In addition, USA Swimming is getting in on the SHARK WEEK fun for the first time this year. At the 2019 Phillips66 US National Championships, Discovery is providing a SHARK WEEK section of fans with branded fin hats and rally towels, plus thousands more available in the Toyota Aqua Zone. As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Discovery is providing a donation to USA Swimming to support their goals.

Returning SHARK WEEK partner, Pledgeling, the pioneering charitable giving platform that makes it easy for every business to give back, is powering donations via a text-to-donate campaign promoted on air and across other digital channels to benefit SHARK WEEK's nonprofit partner, Oceana. To make a donation and contribute to this fintastic cause, text SHARK to 707070.

Discovery is teaming up once again with Hungry Shark® Evolution and sequel Hungry Shark World, popular games from Ubisoft Future Games of London, which are available on all major App stores. The Hungry Shark series, which counts over 700M downloads, will once again provide fans with even more interactive SHARK WEEK fun. Each shark-themed game will feature exclusive, in-game SHARK WEEK content that will be integrated seamlessly into the popular games. Moreover, the games' social media accounts will feature special content intended to promote Oceana's shark advocacy work.

Southwest is partnering with SHARK WEEK once again to bring the fun to fans through all phases of travel. This sixth year of partnership includes an augmented reality experience, which users can 'swim with sharks' by typing swa.is/sharkweek into their cell phones and sharing a photo or video of the experience to their social channels using #SharksTakeFlight. While inflight, Southwest customers can enjoy jawsome content via the Onboard Entertainment Portal's custom SHARK WEEK TV Series Channel. The SHARK WEEK TV Series Channel houses a library of SHARK WEEK episodes that customers can sink their teeth into, plus a never-before-seen episode, Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark, which Customers can watch nearly 30 days ahead of its premier during SHARK WEEK. The feeding frenzy continues as Southwest customers tune in to SHARK WEEK on Discovery Channel beginning Sunday, July 28, and continuing through Sunday, August 4, via Live TV onboard Southwest WiFi-equipped flights.

Also, for fans who want to experience a diving excursion, Southwest is hosting a Dare to Dive sweepstakes from July 1-31 giving a chance to land a trip to Nassau, Bahamas, to enjoy a diving experience. Anyone may visit Southwest.com/sharkweek for a chance to win.

Great Clips, the world's largest salon brand with more than 4,500 salons in the U.S. and Canada has partnered with SHARK WEEK for the seventh year in a row. Great Clips and Discovery will encourage fans to give back through a donation program to Oceana. For every Great Clips Online Check-in app downloaded during the month of July, Great Clips will donate $1 to Oceana shark conservation efforts (up to $10,000). The Great Clips partnership will also feature in-salon co-branded signage in salons nationwide throughout the month of July.

Discovery continues its partnership with Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation for the tenth year. Including anticipated donations for 2019, Discovery and its SHARK WEEK partners have raised over $1M for Oceana. Oceana is dedicated to rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one third of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 200 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution and killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana is committed to restoring the world's oceans on a global scale.

Lastly, Shark fans can satisfy their sweet tooth with our returning partner Georgetown Cupcake. In celebration of SHARK WEEK 2019, Georgetown Cupcake has created a new SHARK WEEK Dozen! This year's SHARK WEEK Dozen includes 4 'Shark Fin Vanilla' cupcakes topped with ocean blue buttercream, sparkling blue sanding sugar, and fondant shark fins, 2 'Shark Head Vanilla' cupcakes topped with ocean blue buttercream, sparkling blue sanding sugar, and fondant shark heads, 2 Red Velvet cupcakes with 'Puffy' fondant, and 4 Chocolate & Vanilla Buttercream cupcakes topped with SHARK WEEK logo fondant. Available for nationwide shipping through Sunday, August 4th.

