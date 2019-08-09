Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DISCOVERY : CHANNEL'S GROUNDBREAKING NEW SERIES, SERENGETI SOARS AS HIGHEST-RATED NATURE DOCUMENTARY DEBUT SINCE 2013

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

(Los Angeles) - Discovery Channel's landmark series, SERENGETI by American Idol creator Simon Fuller and multi-award-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer debuted as the highest-rated nature documentary on all of television since Discovery's North America in May 2013 among P25-54, earning a 1.20 L+3 rating on Discovery. The premiere was also Sunday night's most-watched cable telecast, averaging 3 million total viewers on the network and ranking as Sunday's #1 cable telecast across all key men: M25-54, M18-49, and M18-34.

In addition, the premiere of SERENGETI reached 6.3 million total viewers across all of Sunday's airings on all Discovery networks including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Science Channel and Discovery en Español. The series' home network, Discovery Channel ranked as the #1 non-sports cable network across M25-54, M18-49, M18-34, and Total Viewers in prime and SERENGETI became the network's most-watched series debut since Naked and Afraid XL in summer 2015. The series also proved to be a tremendous co-viewing opportunity for Discovery Channel, as 18% of P25-54 watched with a K2-11, double the network's regular programming this year.

This landmark series is created and produced by Fuller and directed and produced by Downer. Nancy Daniels and Howard Swartz serve as executive producers for Discovery Channel.

SERENGETI is made by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions and was commissioned for BBC TV by Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual.

Source: The Nielsen Company, L3 coverage area data; all ranks based on 000s; telecast ranks are 6a-6a, no exclusions, net ranks are 8-11p program-based strict daypart excl. breakouts.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 21:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
05:46pDISCOVERY : Channel's groundbreaking new series, serengeti soars as highest-rate..
PU
05:01aDISCOVERY : MINNEAPOLIS RENO EXPERTS BRAD AND HEATHER FOX HELP HOMEOWNERS DECIDE..
PU
05:01aDISCOVERY : Motortrend group's streaming service strikes new distribution agreem..
PU
04:53aDISCOVERY : MINNEAPOLIS RENO EXPERTS BRAD AND HEATHER FOX HELP HOMEOWNERS DECIDE..
AQ
08/08OWN : Oprah winfrey network remembers legendary author toni morrison with re-air..
PU
08/08DISCOVERY : OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK REMEMBERS LEGENDARY AUTHOR TONI MORRISON WITH ..
AQ
08/08DISCOVERY : BLACK WOMEN OWN THE CONVERSATION" PREMIERING AUGUST 24 - Discovery, ..
AQ
08/07OWN ANNOUNCES CELEBRITY GUESTS FOR & : BLACK WOMEN OWN THE CONVERSATION” P..
PU
08/07ProSieben growth story intact despite second-quarter profit squeeze
RE
08/07DISCOVERY : NEW SEASON PREMIERE OF HGTV'S 'FLIP OR FLOP' DELIVERS A 1.07 LIVE PL..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 178 M
EBIT 2019 3 306 M
Net income 2019 2 198 M
Debt 2019 14 197 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,63x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
Capitalization 20 074 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 35,00  $
Last Close Price 29,46  $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC19.93%20 074
FOX CORP0.00%21 764
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-30.43%4 516
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC24.35%4 507
HUYA INC - ADR33.07%4 491
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-10.66%3 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group