DISCOVERY : CHANNEL’S RATINGS SOAR IN 3RD QUARTER WITH 4TH STRAIGHT MONTH OF YEAR-TO-YEAR GROWTH AMONG KEY DEMOS

(Los Angeles) - Discovery Channel topped the ratings during 3Q 2018 across all key 25-54s and 18-49s - adults, men, and women - as well as P/W18-34 and P2+, with growth on five nights of the week among those key demos: Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. In addition, September marked Discovery's 4th straight month of year-to-year growth among key P/M25-54 and P/M18-49 and saw double-digit growth (+11%) over September 2017.

In 3Q 2018, Discovery Channel dominated ratings as a top 5 cable network across key P/M25-54 and P/M18-49 and the network's ranks either held steady or improved compared to 3Q 2017 across all key measures, including an impressive gain of +4 spots in M18-49. ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE was 3Q 2018's most watched unscripted cable series (excl. sports and news), averaging 2.94M P2+ while STREET OUTLAWS ranked as the #1 unscripted cable series (excl. sports) among M25-54 and M18-49.

The network continued its 2018 ratings streak in 3Q owning half of cable's top 10 unscripted series among M25-54 including #1 STREET OUTLAWS, #2 DEADLIEST CATCH, #6 DIESEL BROTHERS, #8 ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE and #9 NAKED AND AFRAID.

Source: The Nielsen Company, L+3 program-based coverage area data, strict daypart, excl. breakouts; data is TP-based for net ranks; % change based on 2 decimals; net/program ranks based on 000s; program rankers excl. repeats, breakouts, specials & series-level specials, sports & sports programming, and news (when noted); 2+ TC.

###