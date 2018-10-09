DISCOVERY : DIVES DEEP IN UNCHARTERED WATERS IN NEW MULTI-PLATFORM LIMITED SERIES DEEP PLANET (W/T)

DISCOVERY DIVING BACK INTO THE OCEAN TO EXPLORE EARTH'S FINAL FRONTIER

MULTI-PLATFORM LIMITED SERIES EVENT DEEP PLANET (WT) WILL DOCUMENT UNPRECEDENTED EXPEDITION TO THE DEEPEST POINTS OF THE WORLD'S FIVE OCEANS

(New York) - After three years of intensive efforts from some of the world's leading oceanographers, submarine engineers, and scientists, the Five Deeps Expedition is launching as the first global ocean journey to send a manned submersible vessel farther and deeper than any in history. An expedition of this size and scope has never before been attempted. Discovery and Science Channel will capture the entire mission for a major multi-platform event, DEEP PLANET (wt) that will air in 2019. This is a journey like no other, diving to the deepest points below the surface of the earth's five oceans to places never-before-seen by the human eye.

'One thing that thirty years of Shark Week has taught us is that there are always more places to explore,' said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual. 'No one has spent more time in the ocean than Discovery, making us uniquely suited to bring this once in a lifetime expedition to audiences around the world.'

A collaboration between investor and explorer Victor Vescovo of Caladan Oceanic, Triton Submarines, and EYOS Expeditions, the Five Deeps Expedition has assembled an experienced team capable of delivering the expedition's mission. A two-person deep sea research submersible has been designed specifically for this endeavor, and it will bring its stories of the voyage to the world. The vessel, named the Limiting Factor, is the first commercially certified full ocean depth submersible. It will be transported and deployed into the ocean depths by the Pressure Drop, a ship retrofitted exclusively for the expedition.

The mission will include dives to:

Puerto Rico Trench (Atlantic Ocean 8,648 meters)

South Sandwich Trench (Southern Ocean 8,428 meters)

Java Trench (Indian Ocean 7,725 meters)

Mariana Trench/Challenger Deep (Pacific Ocean 10,898 meters)

Malloy Deep (Arctic Ocean 5,669 meters)

Vescovo, the founder of Caladan Oceanic who will pilot the sub, has climbed the world's seven highest mountain peaks and trekked to the North and South Poles. 'In 2015, I was very surprised to discover that no one had ever been to the bottom of four of the world's oceans,' Vescovo said. 'I've always loved a great physical and technical challenge and like those currently attempting to push space technology to the limit, I thought it would be a great goal to push the absolute limits of marine technology. Our team includes the brightest and best in engineering and oceanography who have worked to create the most advanced submersible of its kind and will undergo the ultimate series of dive challenges. We sincerely hope to make history both technically and scientifically on this expedition.'

The scientific mission is being led by scientist Dr. Alan Jamieson of Newcastle University, who has embarked on 50 deep sea exploration missions. 'Currently, we know more about the intricacies of the lunar surface than we do about the depths of our own oceans on earth. The discoveries made on this expedition promise a world of new scientific innovation in almost every area of biological, geological and oceanographic study,' Dr. Jamieson said.

The Five Deeps Expedition is being filmed by BAFTA and Emmy winning Atlantic Productions and one of the world's leading documentary filmmakers Anthony Geffen. 'This is one of the most significant explorations and scientific expeditions of the last century,' Geffen said. 'Each of the dives is like following a moon shot. Our partnership with Discovery Channel gives us the chance to bring millions around the world into the cockpit of the submersible and provide them with a viewing experience unlike any before it.'

For more information visit: fivedeeps.com

About Caladan Oceanic

Caladan Oceanic is a private company dedicated to the advancement of undersea technology and supporting expeditions to increase the understanding of, and support, the productive sustainment of the oceans. Founder Victor Vescovo has long had a passion for exploration and has summited the highest peak on all seven of the world's continents including Mt. Everest, and skied at least 100 kilometers to both the North and South Poles. With the completion of the Five Deeps Expedition, Vescovo would become the first person in history to have been to the top of all the world's continents, both poles, as well as the bottom of all its oceans.

About Triton Submarines, LLC.

Triton Submarines of Vero Beach, Florida is the most experienced civil submarine producer in the world today, and the only contemporary manufacturer of acrylic pressure hull equipped personal submarines to deliver multiple classed and certified vessels capable of diving to 3,300 feet or 1,000 meters. Triton Submarines senior staff have over 350 years of combined experience with more than 80 different submersibles, and their operations team have together logged over 25,000 dives. Triton clients also enjoy superlative after-sales service and technical support from a company dedicated to their total satisfaction.

About EYOS Expeditions

EYOS Expeditions has been designing complex and challenging expeditions for private vessels since 2008. Drawing on the decades of experience of the company's co-founders, the EYOS team have delivered over 1,200 safe and successful expeditions to some of the most remote destinations on Earth. EYOS Expeditions holds several 'world firsts' and routinely take clients to destinations rarely or never before visited. EYOS Expeditions and sister company Expedition Voyager Consultants have worked behind the scenes on many of the industry's ground-breaking itineraries and have a long history of delivering once-in-a-lifetime experiences for clients while maintaining the highest standards of safety, professionalism and environmental stewardship. EYOS Expeditions is today regarded as the industry leader for planning and operating remote expeditions utilizing submersibles.

About Atlantic Productions

Atlantic Productions is one of the world's leading factual production companies, which has won multiple BAFTA and Emmy awards. In 25 years it has built a reputation for world class story-telling, enhanced by the latest technology. Atlantic embraces several companies including the BAFTA and Emmy winning special effects company ZOO and Virtual Reality company Alchemy. Their diverse output includes 11 projects with David Attenborough including BAFTA award winning Flying Monsters, Museum Alive and The Great Barrier Reef; Inside the Commons (BBC), Time Scanners (NatGeo), Mission Galapagos (BBC), Jerusalem City of Heaven (Discovery) and the acclaimed theatrical film, The Wildest Dream, Conquest of Everest. Recent Projects include the critically acclaimed Judi Dench: My Passion for Trees (BBC) and The Coronation (BBC/Smithsonian/ABC) made with The Queen. Atlantic won the first ever BAFTA award for Virtual Reality, David Attenborough's Great Barrier Reef Dive.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com

About Science Channel

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery Communications, is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and HOW IT'S MADE. Science Channel's programming also included timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 72 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality atwww.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel's popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; and digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

