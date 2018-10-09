DISCOVERY : FORMS DIGITAL STUDIOS GROUP AND PROMOTES VIKKI NEIL TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER

Social Video Hub to Expand Top-Quality Digital Content Creation for the Company's Global Brands

NEW YORK - Discovery, Inc. announced today the formation of the Digital Studios Group, a newly expanded hub for digital and social video content creation to support the company's growing global websites, social, TVE and direct-to-consumer businesses and brands. To lead the expanded group, the company has promoted Vikki Neil to executive vice president and general manager. The announcement was made by Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer, to whom Neil continues to report.

'Vikki has played a vital role for many years in the growth of our lifestyle brands' digital and social engines, and has driven tremendous value for superfans, partners and clients,' said Finch. 'Top quality digital content is invaluable for strengthening brands and attracting future audiences, and I look forward to Vikki's leadership of the expanded Digital Studios Group in support of even more brands at the new Discovery.'

The Digital Studios Group will serve as a center of excellence for social video growth and monetization, and a one-stop shop for creative and branded content for Discovery sites and social channels, and will work closely with the company's TVE and Direct-to-Consumer businesses, led by recently named CEO of Direct-to-Consumer, Peter Faricy.

The group will continue business responsibility for the Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel and TLC sites and social platforms, while expanding into content responsibility for other brands, digital branded entertainment content and digital creative and audience support to the company's U.S. Ad Sales division. Neil's team will utilize scale and efficiencies to build compelling content across Discovery brands around the world.

'This is such an exciting time in our industry,' added Neil. 'I'm proud to have the chance to work with terrific people and beloved brands and bring Discovery to life in new ways for digital audiences around the world.'

Prior to this expanded role, Neil served as senior vice president and general manager of Scripps Lifestyle Studios, the digital division of Scripps Networks Interactive. She led the dramatic growth of legacy Scripps' digital business, highlighted by record-breaking social video views, leading category and award-winning websites and apps for Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel. She also played a pivotal role launching Genius Kitchen, the company's first food and pop culture-focused OTT platform, and acquiring Spoon University, the food-focused media company aimed at college students.

Before leading the Scripps Lifestyle Studios, Neil spent several years overseeing the E.W. Scripps digital classified products for newspapers and launched the first digital newsroom experiences for local digital TV stations, and previously held roles at Disney's media group, focusing on digital product development for ESPN.com and ABCNews.com.

Among her industry honors and achievements, Neil and her team have been nominated for numerous Webby and Emmy awards. In 2017, she was honored as a Corporate Visionary in Cynopsis' 'Top Women in Digital' Awards and has been named to Cablefax's 'Most Powerful Women in Cable' and 'Digital Hot List.' She serves as a board member for Digital Content Next and is a member of Digital 50. Neil is a graduate of WICT's Betsy Magness Leadership Institute, Stanford's Senior Executive Summit and Cable's Executive Management Course at Harvard Business School. She holds an MBA and a bachelor's degree in marketing from East Tennessee State University.

For headshot, click here.

ABOUT DISCOVERY:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###