DISCOVERY GREENLIGHTS 'ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR' (W/T) STARRING COMEDIAN ROB RIGGLE

04/09/2019

(LOS ANGELES) - Discovery Channel announced today that it has ordered ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR (w/t), an all-new series that follows actor, comedian and retired Marine, Rob Riggle as he takes his passion for adventure across the globe in hopes of solving some of the world's greatest mysteries. Inspired by his grandfather, Riggle developed an explorer's spirit at an early age, captivated by incredible myths and legends from far off places he could only imagine. Now, Riggle will embark on heart-pounding journeys, seeing everything the world has to offer one mystery at a time. ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR (w/t) is produced for Discovery Channel by record-breaking producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, and Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions.

'Rob Riggle's thirst for adventure is only matched by his extreme confidence in his own abilities. We're thrilled to be working with him and can't wait to show our viewers Rob's unique take on some of the world's biggest mysteries,' said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual.

'I couldn't be happier to be working with Discovery on another project. After taming sharks with Shaq in the Bahamas for Shark Week, I can't wait to travel the world exploring some of our greatest mysteries,' Rob Riggle said.

'Global Investigator is feeding into an untapped intersection of comedy and adventure,' said Will Packer, executive producer and CEO of Will Packer Media. 'I can't think of anything more fun than hanging with Rob Riggle and traveling around the world.'

Each week, Rob Riggle will use his self-proclaimed 'extensive knowledge of everything' to explore a mystifying legend that takes him on an epic adventure around the world. He'll meet local guides to help him along the way and invite people who don't think he's up to the challenge to accompany him, eventually proving them wrong. Relying on his mental toughness and self-taught high-performance karate, Riggle will take on some of the biggest challenges and most daring adventures he's ever faced.

ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR (w/t) is produced for Discovery Channel by Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions. For Anomaly Entertainment, Matthew Kelly and Michael Sorensen serve as Executive Producer, Will Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media, Paul Matusheski and Benjamin Haslup for Hazmat Productions. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Schneier is executive producer. Rob Riggle and Chris Pizzi also serve as executive producers.

About Discovery Channel:

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Will Packer Media:

Led by Hollywood producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media is a first-of-its-kind production and branded content company focused on the New American Mainstream audience. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. and Universal Pictures, the company produces episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms, compelling content for brand clients, and short-form digital content for millennial audiences. Will Packer's films have earned more than $1 billion, with ten opening at number one at the box office.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com/ and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 17:47:07 UTC
