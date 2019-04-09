DISCOVERY GREENLIGHTS ‘ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR' (W/T) STARRING COMEDIAN ROB RIGGLE

(LOS ANGELES) - Discovery Channel announced today that it has ordered ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR (w/t), an all-new series that follows actor, comedian and retired Marine, Rob Riggle as he takes his passion for adventure across the globe in hopes of solving some of the world's greatest mysteries. Inspired by his grandfather, Riggle developed an explorer's spirit at an early age, captivated by incredible myths and legends from far off places he could only imagine. Now, Riggle will embark on heart-pounding journeys, seeing everything the world has to offer one mystery at a time. ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR (w/t) is produced for Discovery Channel by record-breaking producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, and Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions.

'Rob Riggle's thirst for adventure is only matched by his extreme confidence in his own abilities. We're thrilled to be working with him and can't wait to show our viewers Rob's unique take on some of the world's biggest mysteries,' said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual.

'I couldn't be happier to be working with Discovery on another project. After taming sharks with Shaq in the Bahamas for Shark Week, I can't wait to travel the world exploring some of our greatest mysteries,' Rob Riggle said.

'Global Investigator is feeding into an untapped intersection of comedy and adventure,' said Will Packer, executive producer and CEO of Will Packer Media. 'I can't think of anything more fun than hanging with Rob Riggle and traveling around the world.'

Each week, Rob Riggle will use his self-proclaimed 'extensive knowledge of everything' to explore a mystifying legend that takes him on an epic adventure around the world. He'll meet local guides to help him along the way and invite people who don't think he's up to the challenge to accompany him, eventually proving them wrong. Relying on his mental toughness and self-taught high-performance karate, Riggle will take on some of the biggest challenges and most daring adventures he's ever faced.

ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR (w/t) is produced for Discovery Channel by Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions. For Anomaly Entertainment, Matthew Kelly and Michael Sorensen serve as Executive Producer, Will Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media, Paul Matusheski and Benjamin Haslup for Hazmat Productions. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Schneier is executive producer. Rob Riggle and Chris Pizzi also serve as executive producers.

