DISCOVERY : PARTNERS WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND-US TO PROTECT RUSSIA'S BIKIN NATIONAL PARK FEATURED IN TIGERLAND

The Documentary Premieres at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in U.S. Documentary Competition Prior to its premiere on Discovery March 30

Park City, UT - Discovery and World Wildlife Fund US (WWF-US) will partner on a matching donation campaign to help preserve Bikin National Park in Russia, it was announced by both parties today. This is the second fundraising phase of Project C.A.T, a campaign launched in 2016 where the organizations pledged to preserve nearly 1 million acres of land in India and Bhutan. After its initial success, the team was able to fund an additional 1 million acres, bringing the total of preserved land to nearly 2 million acres.

Now, Discovery and WWF-US, set their sights on Russia's Bikin National Park, a habitat featured in the upcoming documentary TIGERLAND. Project C.A.T. is aiming to support tiger populations in a 3.7-million-acre site in the park, now nearly tripling Discovery's current commitment of helping to conserve nearly 2M acres of tiger habit in India and Bhutan. Discovery is committed to fully funding the site through 2022 and will work with WWF to fundraise for the project. Discovery will match donations received through this campaign up to $250,000 through December 31, 2019.

Premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in the prestigious U.S. Documentary Competition, TIGERLAND tells the story of two remarkable men separated by half a century who through sheer force of will and determination dedicated their lives to altering the fate of the tiger. Directed by Academy®-Award winning filmmaker Ross Kauffman ('Born into Brothels,') and produced by Oscar® winner Fisher Stevens ('The Cove'), TIGERLAND is the story about our relationship with one of the world's most revered creatures. The film will debut on Discovery on March 30, in U.S. and in countries and territories around the world. TIGERLAND will be available starting March 23 on Discovery Go.

'With the globe in our logo, protecting the planet is part of our DNA at Discovery, and it is our responsibility and great privilege to help preserve the magnificent creatures who call it home,' said Discovery CEO David Zaslav. 'Spreading the word is not enough; we have to act. Through Project C.A.T., and with our partners at WWF, we have already made progress in our goal to double the world's wild tiger population by 2022. We are proud to expand our commitment to protect one of the world's most iconic and endangered creatures. Not on our watch will we let these majestic animals fade away.'

'In the last century, tiger populations have declined by an estimated 95 percent, but thanks to the leadership of key governments and the many men and women who have dedicated their lives to conversation, there are places in Asia where wild tiger numbers are beginning to rebound,' said Ginette Hemley, Senior Vice President for Wildlife at WWF-US. 'The next decade is critical for this iconic species. With Discovery's support, we are able to expand our efforts to protect wild tigers in important locations like Bikin National Park.'

Tigers need vast amounts of land to thrive, this initiative also protects vital forests, which in turn benefits local communities and the planet as a whole. Likewise, by protecting tigers and their habitat, this enterprise will also help to protect other at-risk animals that share the same habitat and important prey species.

TIGERLAND is produced for Discovery by RadicalMedia in association with Fictionless and Bloomfish Media; directed by Ross Kauffman, produced by Fisher Stevens, Xan Parker, Zara Duffy, and Ross Kauffman; cinematography by, Matt Powell and Ross Kauffman; edited by, Keiko Deguchi, A.C.E; music by, Nathan Halpern; executive producers Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Justin Wilkes, and John Hoffman. For Discovery: Jon Bardin, executive producer.

###

About Discovery Channel:

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content thatinforms and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the peoples, places, and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Project C.A.T.:

Discovery is partnering with World Wildlife Fund and others to support a worldwide effort to double the number of tigers in the wild by 2022. By conserving nearly six million acres of protected land across four countries, this collaboration aims to ensure a healthy habitat for future generations of tigers.