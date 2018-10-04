DISCOVERY : PROMOTES KAREN LEEVER TO PRESIDENT, U.S. DIGITAL PRODUCTS AND MARKETING

NEW YORK - Discovery, Inc. announced today that Karen Leever has been promoted to President of U.S. Digital Products and Marketing. In this role, Leever will continue to oversee the company's suite of 18 TV Everywhere GO apps and manage the design, development, engineering, analytics, operations and monetization of the company's growing U.S digital businesses. Additionally, she will spearhead Discovery's domestic direct-to-consumer endeavors. The announcement was made by Peter Faricy, CEO, Global Direct to Consumer, to whom Leever reports.

'Over the past three years, Karen has brought us where we are today with GO, building an incredibly successful, mobile-first TV everywhere business that our superfans love and helping to attract new, younger audiences to our brands and programs,' said David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer, Discovery.

'It is terrific to join a company with such a great digital team already in place,' added Faricy. 'A strong, experienced executive, Karen has been an integral part of Discovery's pivot to a digitally focused company and is the perfect person to lead the charge as we move forward. I am excited to collaborate with her.'

'It has been wonderful to collaborate with Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks to expand their reach and bring their world-class content to superfans on new platforms and devices anytime, anywhere,' added Leever. 'I am honored to work with such an amazing team who has reimagined the way our viewers watch television and so look forward to being a part of the next chapter in Discovery's story.'

Leever most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Digital Media at Discovery. In this capacity, she was responsible for extending the reach of Discovery's expansive digital brands and businesses in the U.S. She launched the company's mobile-first suite of TV Everywhere GO apps, which now generate more than 40M streams per month and boast 40,000 titles of live and on-demand content. Leever also led strategy, design and development for the GO apps and was responsible for driving design and development of Discovery's network websites. She implemented the company's first full-service digital agency, focusing on acquisition and content strategy, product ideation and development, analytics and tech.

Before joining Discovery, Leever spent 10 years at DIRECTV, where she served most recently as Senior Vice President, Digital and Direct Sales, driving the satellite television company's business. While at DIRECTV, she also drove new subscription acquisition growth, digital product strategy and all cross-platform digital efforts.

Prior to DIRECTV, Leever led the planning, launch and operations for a revamped kmart.com as Vice President of E-commerce and Marketing. Earlier, she spent more than a decade in electronic TV retailing both at HSN and QVC, overseeing website design, messaging, pricing and programing strategies.

Leever currently sits on the boards of Express, Inc. and Group Nine Media. She is a graduate of Lehigh University and lives with her husband and two children in Summit, New Jersey. Leever will continue to be based at Discovery's global headquarters in New York City.

ABOUT DISCOVERY INC.

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###