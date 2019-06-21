DISCOVERY : REVOLUTIONARY NEW SERIES “SERENGETI” PREMIERES SUNDAY AUGUST 4

FROM EMMY®-WINNERS SIMON FULLER AND JOHN DOWNER

NARRATED BY ACADEMY AWARD-WINNER LUPITA NYONG'O

Discovery Channel travels to the vast, nearly untouched plains of Tanzania in SERENGETI, a new innovative six-part series highlighting the majestic animals and their day-to-day lives living together. Created and produced by Emmy®-winner Simon Fuller ('American Idol,' 'So You Think You Can Dance') and directed and produced by Emmy®-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer ('Penguin: Spy in The Huddle'), the six-part series gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of the Africa. Featuring a lush original score and narrated by Academy Award®-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, the groundbreaking series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife including lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs over the course of a year, showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.

SERENGETI premieres on SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 at 8:00pm ET/PT on Discovery with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays.

Soon the season of plenty will begin to fade and food will be harder to come by, putting the animals of the Serengeti to the ultimate test. With new arrivals and unexpected problems, old foes resurfacing and dangerous encounters at nearly every turn, the Serengeti will demand courage from all who call it home. In Serengeti, the world's most captivating animals try to survive in the beautiful, demanding lands of Northern Africa, stopping at nothing to protect their offspring and prove their worthiness to their tribe.

From Kali the lioness and Shani the Zebra, to Zalika the Hyena and many more, each species has their own unique story, whether dealing with their enemies or desperately searching for prey. Kali makes a big mistake and is now left completely alone to fend for herself and her cubs- an almost impossible task in the African plains. The series also features Tembo, a young male elephant struggling to take the next step on his journey into adulthood, as well as Nalla, the family matriarch juggling to lead the herd and be a mother. Across the Serengeti, Bakari the Baboon looks to honor the memory of his lost love by fiercely protecting her orphaned child. SERENGETI gives viewers a front row seat to witness how the animal experience isn't so different from our own.

Collaborating for the first time, Fuller and Downer worked together on Serengeti for several years. Using a photographic and highly stylistic approach, their team employed innovative filming techniques in some of Africa's most treasured regions, painting the ultimate portrait of survival in SERENGETI. Set to the backdrop of original music by Will Gregory with vocals by artists such as Lola Lennox, this television experience combines Africa's unimaginable beauty with its equally unforgiving brutality, highlighting daily challenges of life on the Serengeti.

This landmark series is created and produced by Fuller and directed and produced by Downer. Nancy Daniels and Howard Swartz serve as executive producers for Discovery Channel.

SERENGETI is made by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions and was commissioned for BBC TV by Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual.

About Discovery Channel:

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the peoples, places, and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com/ and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About XIX Entertainment:

XIX Entertainment has a proven track record in hit format innovation, star talent and high-value brand partnerships. The business is owned by American Idol creator Simon Fuller, whose background includes award-winning ventures with The Spice Girls, David Beckham & Victoria Beckham, Abba, Sir Michael Caine, Amy Winehouse and others.

About John Downer Productions:

John Downer Productions made its name by abandoning the traditional style of nature documentary and pioneering a new subjective approach. By developing and deploying new filming techniques it immerses the audience into the emotional lives of animals in ways that have never been seen before. It has won numerous international awards for this innovative approach to wildlife filmmaking. Recent acclaimed productions include Earthflight and Spy in the Wild.

