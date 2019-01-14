Discovery : 500 YEARS BEFORE COLUMBUS, THE VIKINGS LANDED IN NORTH AMERICA – BUT HOW FAR DID THEY EXPLORE? AMERICA'S LOST VIKINGS NEW SCIENCE CHANNEL SERIES PREMIERES FEBRUARY 10

(NEW YORK) - The Vikings are amongst the most feared warriors and ruthless raiders in history. They are also at the center of an incredible mystery. There is evidence that Norseman landed on the coast of North America 500 years before Christopher Columbus. Beyond this, however, the trail goes cold. Now archaeologists and explorers Blue Nelson and Mike Arbuthnot will embark on their biggest ever adventure - to find out how far the Vikings explored into America.

To solve this mystery, Blue and Mike will use a combination of state-of-the-art science as well as gripping hands-on experimental archaeology. Their journey is documented in the new six-part Science Channel series AMERICA'S LOST VIKINGS, premiering Sunday, February 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Blue and Mike begin their mission in L'Anse aux meadows in Newfoundland, on the north east coast of Canada. This settlement is proof the Vikings were here around the year 1000. But the purpose of the site is still unknown - Blue and Mike aim to solve that mystery and discover where the Vikings explored next.

As they follow the trail of evidence south, they go to extreme lengths to discover how the Viking explorers survived. To put their theories to the test, they plunge themselves into freezing temperatures to test Viking clothing, row a specially constructed Norse boat through icy waters, and learn to fight with Viking weapons. It's a journey that pushes them to their physical limits and beyond - and ultimately takes them further across America than they ever imagined.

'The question of just how much of North America the Vikings explored hasn't been investigated to this degree,' said Marc Etkind, General Manager of Science Channel. 'The latest scientific technology may help us answer just how far they got, where they went and who they encountered.'

Blue Nelson is a historic archaeologist with a focus on artifact analysis, historical research, African American archaeology, and historic race relations. Mike Arbuthnot is a terrestrial and maritime archaeologist whose specialties include submerged prehistoric archaeology and Southeastern U.S. history.

Viewers can visit @ScienceChannel on Instagram to find out their Viking name.

AMERICA'S LOST VIKINGS is produced by Arrow Media for Science Channel. Tom Brisley and Ash Potterton are executive producers for Arrow. Neil Laird is executive producer for Science Channel.

