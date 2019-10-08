Log in
Discovery : ARKANSAS HOMES GET A FACELIFT IN NEW HGTV SERIES ‘FIXER TO FABULOUS'

0
10/08/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

New York [Oct. 8, 2019] Home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs bring worn-out houses back to life in the new HGTV series Fixer to Fabulous premiering Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In each episode, the husband-wife duo overhaul some of Northwest Arkansas' oldest homes, from rickety Victorian estates to crumbling Colonials, all while raising four young children and managing their family farm. Jenny is the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializing in designing spaces that are warm, welcoming and a reflection of the family that lives there, while Dave spearheads the construction with his unrivaled knowledge and passion for reviving old homes.

'Our town is full of old houses that need someone to fix them up and make them a home again,' said Jenny.

'There is literally not a better feeling than finishing a house for someone that you know is going to live there for a long, long time,' added Dave.

In the premiere episode, Dave and Jenny fix up a dilapidated Craftsman-style home into a vibrant creole cottage for clients craving a little piece of 'The Big Easy' in downtown Bentonville. In true New Orleans-fashion, the character-filled renovation calls for custom architectural details such as grand archways, antique doors, homemade gas lanterns and a stately front porch. As the season continues, Dave and Jenny's breathtaking renovations include a surprise overhaul for a first-time homeowner, a modern makeover for a growing family's dated 1970s home, and a stunning remodel on a centuries-old farmhouse.

Fans can stay connected with Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/FixertoFabulous to see DIY projects from the show and interact on social media using #FixertoFab. The first two episodes of the series will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO starting Tuesday, Oct. 22.

ABOUT HGTV
HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 16:04:05 UTC
