DISCOVERY INC

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
Discovery : BOBBY FLAY AND DAUGHTER SOPHIE HIT THE STREETS FOR THEIR CULINARY FAVORITES IN NEW SERIES THE FLAY LIST

0
03/05/2019

Series Premieres Thursday, April 11th at 10:30pm ET/PT on Food Network

NEW YORK - March 5, 2019 - Culinary icon and acclaimed Food Network host Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie hit the streets in search of the greatest local dishes around, in the new series The Flay List, premiering Thursday, April 11th at 10:30pm ET/PT. Over six half-hour episodes, Bobby visits the culinary spots he has frequented for years in his beloved hometown of New York City, while Sophie introduces her dad to her latest discoveries. Whether it's a visit to Joe's Pizza in Greenwich Village for a classic New York slice or a ferry ride for some delicious lobster rolls at Red Hook Lobster Pound, Bobby and Sophie visit the old school and new alike, taking viewers on a culinary experience like no other.

'Bobby's background as an elite chef and restaurateur, having worked in New York City restaurants since he was a teenager, coupled with Sophie's experiences growing up around the best chefs and food in the world, offers the audience a unique, up close and personal view into Bobby and Sophie's favorite culinary destinations that are perfect for all generations,' said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

During the season Bobby and Sophie visit the ever-buzzing Chelsea Market for some tacos at Los Tacos No.1, while grabbing creamy Italian gelato for dessert at Bobby's favorite, L'Arte del Gelato. Afterwards, Sophie takes Bobby to Greenpoint, Brooklyn, for her taco pick at hotspot Oxomoco. In another episode Bobby and Sophie start the day with a joy ride on bikes as they head to the Lower East Side for Sophie's pick, Sweet Chick. After the meal, they check out Morgenstern's gourmet ice cream parlor that Bobby's been dying to try, before heading to Bobby's pick of Blue Ribbon, where he spent a lot of time early in his career. Other episodes include stops at J.G. Melon for Bobby's burger selection, Sophie's taste for Detroit-style pizza at Emily, and a stroll to Korea Town for some dessert at Grace Street Café, followed by a steak dinner at Bobby's old school pick, Wolfgang's Steakhouse.

Head to FoodNetwork.com/TheFlayList to check out the restaurants visited and watch insider videos from Bobby and Sophie on set. For exclusive behind-the-scenes content with Bobby and Sophie, visit Food Network's Facebook and Instagram pages, and join the conversation using #TheFlayList.

# # #

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 17:04:04 UTC
