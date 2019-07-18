Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : DAZN PARTNERS WITH DISCOVERY IN FOUR MARKETS TO EXPAND DISTRIBUTION OF EUROSPORT AND SUBLICENSE EXCLUSIVE BUNDESLIGA MATCHES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 04:25am EDT

• DAZN is a new distribution partner for Eurosport's premium sports networks which includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, motorsport and the Olympic Games
• DAZN to broadcast 45 Bundesliga matches per season in Germany and Austria under a new exclusive sublicensing agreement*

LONDON, 18 July 2019 - DAZN, the leading global live and on-demand sports streaming service and Discovery, the global leader in powering people's passions across all screens, have announced a new distribution partnership that will see Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD made available to DAZN subscribers in Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Eurosport, the number one sports destination in Europe, holds exclusive Pan-European rights to some of the world's biggest sporting events, including: Grand Slam tennis championships; cycling's Grand Tours; all FIS World Cup and World Championship winter sport competitions and premium motorsport series' including Formula E, WTCR and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Eurosport is also the Home of the Olympics in Europe, with all media rights to Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 across more than 50 markets.**

The new deal enriches DAZN's premium sports content line up, with a mix of properties including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, NBA, NFL, NHL, UFC, Matchroom and Golden Boy boxing across its markets.

The live channels and on-demand content from Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD join DAZN from 1 August 2019 in Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain as part of its affordable and flexible sports streaming subscription service.***

As part of this agreement, DAZN has exclusively sublicensed 45 Bundesliga matches from Discovery in Germany and Austria. This includes matches on Friday night, Sunday, Monday and relegation play-off matches from the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. DAZN's coverage begins with the DFL-Supercup on 3 August, that will see the 2018-19 Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal champions, FC Bayern Munich, take on League runners-up, Borussia Dortmund.

John Gleasure, Chief Business Development Officer at DAZN Group, said: 'This is an exciting agreement that brings Eurosport's incredible sports content to our subscribers, and delivers 45 Bundesliga matches to the DAZN service in Germany and Austria under a two-season exclusive sublicensing agreement. This deal underlines our commitment to providing the biggest and best sports action to fans in an accessible and affordable way, while rewarding rights holders for integrating their content on our market leading platform. We look forward to developing our partnership with Discovery.'

James Gibbons, in his role as Head of Commercial Development for EMEA at Discovery, said: 'We are delighted to enter this partnership that expands the distribution of Eurosport's channels in four European markets. We always look for new partners that help get our brands and content to more fans. In parallel, we will continue to develop and market our all access multi-sport OTT service - Eurosport Player - for fans who want a deeper experience.'

Notes to Editors
*DAZN has sublicensed the rights to 45 matches Bundesliga matches from Discovery under a two-season exclusive agreement. 6 matches are non-exclusive and shared with free-to-air distributors. For the remaining 39 matches, DAZN will be the exclusive broadcaster. DAZN's coverage of all matches will be available to Eurosport Player customers on Amazon Prime in Germany and Austria and via Eurosport 2 HD Xtra on HD+ and Swisscom (in Switzerland)
**Excluding Russia. Excluding France in 2020. Discovery/Eurosport will be an Official Broadcaster in the UK in 2020.
***The distribution partnership in Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain does not include the Eurosport Player.

For further information please contact:
Sarah Spalding, VP Communications, Discovery
+44 7 71 77 87 424 / sarah_spalding@discovery.com

Dan Tunna, Snr Communications Manager, Eurosport
+33 7 50 12 97 25 / dan_tunna@discovery.com

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 08:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
04:25aDISCOVERY : Dazn partners with discovery in four markets to expand distribution ..
PU
07/17DISCOVERY : KAREN BRONZO TAPPED TO LEAD HGTV MARKETING - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
07/16DISCOVERY : Karen bronzo tapped to lead hgtv marketing
PU
07/16DISCOVERY : Welcomes exciting new and returning advertising partners for shark w..
PU
07/16DISCOVERY : The open championship joins golftv offering across southeast asia, h..
PU
07/15DISCOVERY : TLC'S HIT SERIES “UNEXPECTED” RETURNS FOR A THIRD SEASON..
PU
07/15DISCOVERY : HGTV LAUNCHES 'A VERY BRADY CONTEST' FOR A CHANCE TO WIN $25,000 AND..
AQ
07/15DISCOVERY : HGTV LAUNCHES ‘A VERY BRADY CONTEST' FOR A CHANCE TO WIN $25,0..
PU
07/15DISCOVERY : Written, produced, starring and directed by alton brown, long-antici..
PU
07/15DISCOVERY : HOORAH! THE APPALACHIAN INVESTIGATORS OF MYSTERIOUS SIGHTINGS TEAM E..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 176 M
EBIT 2019 3 211 M
Net income 2019 2 177 M
Debt 2019 14 128 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,21x
EV / Sales2020 2,93x
Capitalization 21 782 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,84  $
Last Close Price 31,80  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC28.54%21 782
HUYA INC - ADR47.74%4 986
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-25.86%4 929
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC4.08%3 921
TEGNA INC45.45%3 295
AMC NETWORKS INC0.53%3 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About