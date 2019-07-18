Discovery : DAZN PARTNERS WITH DISCOVERY IN FOUR MARKETS TO EXPAND DISTRIBUTION OF EUROSPORT AND SUBLICENSE EXCLUSIVE BUNDESLIGA MATCHES

• DAZN is a new distribution partner for Eurosport's premium sports networks which includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, motorsport and the Olympic Games

• DAZN to broadcast 45 Bundesliga matches per season in Germany and Austria under a new exclusive sublicensing agreement*

LONDON, 18 July 2019 - DAZN, the leading global live and on-demand sports streaming service and Discovery, the global leader in powering people's passions across all screens, have announced a new distribution partnership that will see Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD made available to DAZN subscribers in Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Eurosport, the number one sports destination in Europe, holds exclusive Pan-European rights to some of the world's biggest sporting events, including: Grand Slam tennis championships; cycling's Grand Tours; all FIS World Cup and World Championship winter sport competitions and premium motorsport series' including Formula E, WTCR and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Eurosport is also the Home of the Olympics in Europe, with all media rights to Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 across more than 50 markets.**

The new deal enriches DAZN's premium sports content line up, with a mix of properties including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, NBA, NFL, NHL, UFC, Matchroom and Golden Boy boxing across its markets.

The live channels and on-demand content from Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD join DAZN from 1 August 2019 in Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain as part of its affordable and flexible sports streaming subscription service.***

As part of this agreement, DAZN has exclusively sublicensed 45 Bundesliga matches from Discovery in Germany and Austria. This includes matches on Friday night, Sunday, Monday and relegation play-off matches from the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. DAZN's coverage begins with the DFL-Supercup on 3 August, that will see the 2018-19 Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal champions, FC Bayern Munich, take on League runners-up, Borussia Dortmund.

John Gleasure, Chief Business Development Officer at DAZN Group, said: 'This is an exciting agreement that brings Eurosport's incredible sports content to our subscribers, and delivers 45 Bundesliga matches to the DAZN service in Germany and Austria under a two-season exclusive sublicensing agreement. This deal underlines our commitment to providing the biggest and best sports action to fans in an accessible and affordable way, while rewarding rights holders for integrating their content on our market leading platform. We look forward to developing our partnership with Discovery.'

James Gibbons, in his role as Head of Commercial Development for EMEA at Discovery, said: 'We are delighted to enter this partnership that expands the distribution of Eurosport's channels in four European markets. We always look for new partners that help get our brands and content to more fans. In parallel, we will continue to develop and market our all access multi-sport OTT service - Eurosport Player - for fans who want a deeper experience.'

*DAZN has sublicensed the rights to 45 matches Bundesliga matches from Discovery under a two-season exclusive agreement. 6 matches are non-exclusive and shared with free-to-air distributors. For the remaining 39 matches, DAZN will be the exclusive broadcaster. DAZN's coverage of all matches will be available to Eurosport Player customers on Amazon Prime in Germany and Austria and via Eurosport 2 HD Xtra on HD+ and Swisscom (in Switzerland)

**Excluding Russia. Excluding France in 2020. Discovery/Eurosport will be an Official Broadcaster in the UK in 2020.

***The distribution partnership in Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain does not include the Eurosport Player.

