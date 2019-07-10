Log in
DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
Discovery : EXECUTIVE PRODUCER KHLOE KARDASHIAN UNRAVELS SISTERHOOD IN INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY'S NEW SEASON OF HIT SERIES TWISTED SISTERS

07/10/2019

- Season Two to Premiere Monday, August 12 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery -

(Silver Spring, Md.) - Television's home for true crime programming, Investigation Discovery (ID), announced today the sophomore season of TWISTED SISTERS, with Khloé Kardashian returning as executive producer. Produced for ID by 44 Blue Productions, the series explores true stories of sisters as they evolve from kin to killers, delving into the events that drove them to take extreme and deadly measures. The ten-part season of TWISTED SISTERS will premiere on Monday, August 12 at 10/9c, only on Investigation Discovery.

'I am thrilled to be partnering with ID for the new season of TWISTED SISTERS. Anyone who knows me understands what a huge true-crime fan I am. This series shows how strong the bonds between sisters really are but how twisted they can become when they're triggered by jealousy,' says Khloé Kardashian.

'Khloé is back and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her unique perspective on the deadly drama produced by 'sinister sisters',' said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery. 'It's no mystery as to why Khloé's expertise on sisterhood - and love of true crime stories - have made this such a huge hit with our audience!'

The sophomore season of TWISTED SISTERS takes viewers on all-new journeys through the lives of dynamic sister duos turned disastrous. The hour-long episodes tell haunting tales of betrayal, desire, and, shockingly, comradery, when some of these kindred spirits become killers who work together to commit a crime. Exclusive and all-new interviews with loved ones, investigators, and law enforcement who worked the case chronicle the eerie evolution of these women from siblings to killers, and determine the tipping point that drove these ladies to lethal measures.

TWISTED SISTERS is produced for Investigation Discovery by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale, and Khloé Kardashian as executive producers and Tammy Wood as showrunner. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT 44 BLUE PRODUCTIONS

44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, is an award-winning producer of non-fiction and unscripted content. Founded by Rasha and Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, 44 Blue's impressive slate of ground-breaking series includes Fox's 'First Responders Live,' Netflix's 'Jailbirds,' A&E's twice- Emmy® nominated series 'Wahlburgers,' and 'Nightwatch,' MSNBC'S critically acclaimed 'Lockup' and its trio of spinoff series 'Lockup: Raw,' 'Lockup: World Tour' and 'Life After Lockup;' Animal Planet's top-rated 'Pit Bulls & Parolees,' E!'s 'Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,' and OWN's Gracie Award winning 'Married to the Army: Alaska.' 44 Blue's current slate features an array of projects with high-profile talent and partners including Dick Wolf, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, Chloe Grace Moretz, Rainn Wilson, Jessica Biel, Adam Scott, Khloé Kardashian and others.

ABOUT INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these 'real people, real stories,' the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID's programming is also available anytime and anywhere through the network's TV Everywhere offering, IDGO. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains.

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
