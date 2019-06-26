Discovery : EXES AND BUSINESS PARTNERS CHRISTINA ANSTEAD AND TAREK EL MOUSSA RETURN FOR 18 NEW EPISODES OF HGTV HIT SERIES ‘FLIP OR FLOP' ON THURSDAY, AUG. 1, AT 9 P.M. ET/PT

New York [June 26, 2019] Divorced couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa find their stride as successful business partners and co-parents in the new 18-episode season of HGTV's hit series Flip or Flop. Premiering Thursday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series follows the two real estate and house flipping experts as they buy, renovate and sell SoCal properties for a profit. After attracting more than 19 million viewers in its last run, the fresh season of Flip or Flop opens with a glimpse of Christina and Tarek's new family dynamic when Christina-who is now remarried, raising a blended family of four and expecting a baby boy later this year-drops off kids Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, at Tarek's house.

'Christina and I are in a really good place right now,' said Tarek. 'We've worked hard to keep our business strong, but our kids will always be our #1 priority. It's important they know we respect each other and that we only want the best for them.'

'I feel like Tarek and I have started a brand-new chapter,' said Christina. 'We may not always agree on kitchen backsplashes or floor plans, but we're always on the same page when it comes to our kids. We've learned to put our differences aside, so we can give Taylor and Brayden the best and happiest life possible.'

In the premiere episode, Christina and Tarek buy a rundown four-bedroom property in Rowland Heights that has an illegal addition, sloping floor and noisy parkway nearby. However, with its desirable location, pool and neighborhood, the duo decides the home will have huge potential once they transform it into a gorgeous family home. Throughout the season, Christina and Tarek tackle nearly uninhabitable houses that need to be gutted down to the studs, including a property left in ruins by the previous owner's cats and one with defective plumbing in its shoddy garage conversion.

Also premiering on Aug. 1, Tarek's Flip Side is a new digital series that will be available on the HGTV app, HGTV.com , on demand across all platforms, HGTV Facebook and HGTV's YouTube channel . The series offers fans a glimpse of Tarek's personal life as he works hard, plays hard and then slows down to enjoy quality time with his kids and family.

In addition, viewers can visit www.hgtv.com/FliporFlop for exclusive videos, photos and more information about upcoming episodes and can interact via social media using #FliporFlop. The premiere episode of Flip or Flop also will be available on demand across all platforms and on the HGTV app starting Thursday, July 25.

