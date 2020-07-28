Log in
Discovery : EXTREME E CONFIRMS BROADCAST AND STREAMING PARTNERSHIP WITH DISCOVERY

07/28/2020 | 06:46am EDT

28 July, London:Extreme E, the innovative electric off-road motor racing series, and Discovery have agreed one of the championship's most expansive broadcast and streaming partnerships that will see millions of motorsport fans offered the best live and on-demand race coverage across Europe and North America.

The three-year agreement will see Extreme E screened in over 50 European markets on Eurosport, Discovery's leading multi-sport brand, and in North America via MotorTrend, the number one network for automotive superfans and the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world. World-class coverage of Extreme E on Eurosport and MotorTrend will feature an exciting range of programming including live race action, highlights shows and on-demand access so viewers can watch wherever and whenever they choose, all delivered in local languages by the best motorsport experts.

Extreme E kick-starts in early 2021 and features five races in the most challenging and remote locations including arctic, desert, rainforest, glacier, and coastal, all of which have been negatively impacted by climate change and human influences. The unique series aims to raise awareness of these issues through world-class, sustainable motorsport action that inspires viewers to consider their own environments impact.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: 'It is fantastic news that Discovery has joined our expanding list of broadcast partners. With its extensive portfolio of channels and direct-to-consumer platforms around dedicated passion verticals, Discovery's brands are visible all over the world and will be instrumental in bringing Extreme E to a truly global audience.

'We are working really hard to have everything in place for Season 1 and deliver a truly engaging range of programmes, not only from a race perspective but also to highlight our three key pillars: environment, equality and electrification.

'As a sport for purpose, our broadcast partners are vital in helping deliver a message focussing on sustainability, green technology and innovation, bridging the gap between research and development, racing and road. This not only excites fans on the capabilities of electric vehicles, but also challenges some of the best female and male drivers on some of the most extreme environments in the world.

'Extreme E is a future facing broadcast product incorporating virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D, unique data overlays, new camera angles, gamification, fan voting and drone racers filming the action. Gaming meeting reality in the most extreme corners of the earth!'

Trojan Paillot, VP Rights Acquisitions at Eurosport, said: 'By partnering with Extreme E, we are harnessing our global portfolio of brands, channels and products across the wider Discovery network to scale a unique and invigorating event to viewers across the world.

'We have a rich history of showcasing the world's most exciting and sustainable motorsport events including Formula E and Eurosport Events operated PURE ETCR, the world's first all-electric touring car championship. By building on this knowledge and expertise, we are confident we can bring Extreme E to millions of screens and build passionate communities of fans in key markets around the world.'

The agreement with Eurosport is the latest broadcast partnership to be announced by Extreme E, with the championship also set to partner with BBC (UK), FOX Sports (United States, Canada and the Caribbean), FOX Sports Asia (Southeast Asia), FOX Sports Australia, Mediaset (Italy), Sony India (Indian subcontinent), TVNZ (New Zealand), RTM (Malaysia), Dubai Sports (Middle East), RDS (Canada), China Sports Zhibo.tv (China), RTL 7 (The Netherlands), ORF (Austria), RTS (Senegal) and BTRC (Belarus).

Further announcements regarding the championship will follow in the coming weeks.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit - www.Extreme-E.com

ENDS

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 10:45:12 UTC
