Discovery : FLIP OR FLOP'S TAREK EL MOUSSA TO STAR IN NEW HGTV PILOT

New York [Jan. 23, 2019] Tarek El Moussa, a real estate and house-flipping expert best known from HGTV's fan favorite series Flip or Flop, will star in a new pilot for the network in 2019. The pilot, currently in production, features Tarek as he partners with real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. With more than 300 profitable flips under his belt, Tarek is ready to lend his invaluable expertise-and his own cash-to those who want to win big in the competitive real estate game.

'From start to finish, I'm giving these first-time flippers everything they need to score a profitable deal and not a bank-breaking flop,' said Tarek.

This summer, Tarek also will star in a new digital series for HGTV.com that follows his new life as a single dad. With a new home and a new outlook on life, fans can watch Tarek as he works hard, plays hard and then goes home to spend quality time with his kids.

