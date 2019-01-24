Discovery : FLIP OR FLOP'S TAREK EL MOUSSA TO STAR IN NEW HGTV PILOT

Log in
01/24/2019 | 02:04am EST

New York [Jan. 23, 2019] Tarek El Moussa, a real estate and house-flipping expert best known from HGTV's fan favorite series Flip or Flop, will star in a new pilot for the network in 2019. The pilot, currently in production, features Tarek as he partners with real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. With more than 300 profitable flips under his belt, Tarek is ready to lend his invaluable expertise-and his own cash-to those who want to win big in the competitive real estate game.

'From start to finish, I'm giving these first-time flippers everything they need to score a profitable deal and not a bank-breaking flop,' said Tarek.

This summer, Tarek also will star in a new digital series for HGTV.com that follows his new life as a single dad. With a new home and a new outlook on life, fans can watch Tarek as he works hard, plays hard and then goes home to spend quality time with his kids.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through

Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 07:03:04 UTC
