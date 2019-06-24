Discovery : FOOD NETWORK SIZZLES WITH NEW SERIES, NEW SPECIALS, NEW EPISODES ALL SUMMER LONG

Network's 2019 Summer Slate Boasts 20% More Premieres in Prime vs. YAGO

NEW YORK - June 24, 2019 - Food Network has a robust summer slate of premieres planned in 2019 with exciting new series, new specials and new episodes of returning favorites keeping fans entertained all season. The schedule, which boasts 20% more premieres in prime than last year, includes 9 new series, 5 new specials, and premiere episodes for over 20 returning and recurring series, ranging from high-stakes competitions, transformative stories of redemption, extraordinary works of edible art, unique culinary points of view, and even a taste of Christmas with a special programming block in July.

'Summertime and food go hand-in-hand, from beachside barbecues to all day get-togethers with friends and family, food and food content are an intrinsic part of this time of year and Food Network has been priming our programming pipeline to supersize delivery of new episodes for fans to keep them entertained all season,' said Courtney White, President, Food Network. 'From action-packed competitions that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, to jaw-dropping baked creations, and exceptional culinary voices, there is something for everyone to dive into this summer.'

Sweets and treats abound on Food Network this July including new special, World Cake Championship, premiering Monday, July 1st at 9pm in which five sugar artists compete in the World Cup of cake design, the Grand National Cake Competition, with the best of the best vying for over $30,000 in cash, followed by Cupcake Championship, launching Monday, July 1st at 10pm and featuring world-class cupcake artists creating mind-blowing edible creations. On Monday, July 8th , viewers can celebrate an extra dose of Christmas in July with a special holiday-themed programming block including all-new special, Holiday Baking Championship: Christmas in July at 9pm and a special Christmas in July-themed episode of Cupcake Championship at 10pm . Dessert is served (at your own risk) on Monday, July 15th at 9pm as Lorraine Pascale and Jason Smith lead a fresh batch of recruits on Worst Bakers in America. Then, Kids Baking Championship returns with a double-premiere on Monday, August 12th at 8pm and 9pm as a new field of talented bakers pull out all the stops to show hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman they deserve the title of Kids Baking Champion.

Robert Irvine is back with a new season of Restaurant: Impossible beginning Saturday, July 20th at 9pm as he takes on the challenge of turning around a failing restaurant in just two days, followed at 10pm by Restaurant Impossible: Revisited, as Robert surprises some of the most memorable places and people with a visit to see what changes have stood the test of time.

Iron Chef Bobby Flay is a master of the grill and he is getting fired up with all-new BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon, launching Thursday, August 1st at 9pm and featuring Bobby and best friend, fellow Iron Chef Michael Symon, going head-to-head as they coach eight of the country's most respected BBQ challengers in a bid for the ultimate bragging rights. On Sunday, August 4th at 9pm , Bobby keeps the pressure on as he competes against Anne Burrell in a new season of Worst Cooks in America as they each mentor a team of hapless cooks in a bid to take them from kitchen zeroes to kitchen heroes. On Thursday, August 22nd at 10:30pm, Bobby then hits the road with daughter Sophie in The Flay List, as he visits the culinary spots he has frequented for years to share classic dishes, with Sophie introducing her dad to her latest discoveries.

Also in August, viewers can look forward to new series including the Alex Guarnaschelli-hosted Supermarket Stakeout premiering on Tuesday, August 13th at 10pm , the ultimate family food competition with family pride on the line, Family Restaurant Rivals, hosted by Valerie Bertinelli on Monday, August 19th at 10pm , and the much-anticipated return of Good Eats arrives Sunday, August 25th at 10pm as resident food-historian, Alton Brown, uses his signature wit and smart spin on food in a new season of this fan-favorite series.

Food Network closes-out August with the strategic gameplay of Budget Battle with Casey Webb on Wednesday, August 28th at 10pm. Plus, all summer fans can catch premieres of Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Chopped Junior, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games and Triple D Nation.

On Sunday, July 28th at 11:30am , Kardea Brown whips up delicious recipes perfect for summer from her kitchen in Charleston, South Carolina, and shares the family events and traditions close to her heart in brand-new series, Delicious Miss Brown. Also in daytime, fans can catch premieres of Giada in Italy, Guy's Ranch Kitchen, The Kitchen, The Pioneer Woman, Trisha's Southern Kitchen and Valerie's Home Cooking.

Food Network is all new this summer with something for everyone and a delicious seasonal menu that is not to be missed!

###