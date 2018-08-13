Log in
DISCOVERY INC (DISCA)
Discovery : Food Truck Entrepreneurs Serve Up Dishes for Tip of a Lifetime on Food Networks’ ‘Big Food Truck Tip’ with Host Andrew Zimmern

08/13/2018

Six-Episode Series Premieres with Double Episodes on Wednesday, September 19 at 10pm ET/PT

NEW YORK - Chef, writer and culinary explorer, Andrew Zimmern comes to Food Network as the host of a new primetime series Big Food Truck Tip, premiering with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, September 19th at 10pm ET/PT and 10:30pm ET/PT. Join Andrew as he travels the country over six episodes in search of the most passionate food truck entrepreneurs who are chasing the American dream, serving up exceptional food to the public and daring to become their own boss. In each city three food truck operators will showcase their culinary point of view, sharing their dishes and the stories behind them. Andrew will reward one deserving culinary dreamer with a $10,000 tip and a seal of approval to help them take their food truck to the next level.

'Mobile food isn't a new development in our global food culture,' said Zimmern. 'It's been going on since the dawn of human history, and the food truck experience in America has been a vital cultural totem dating back hundreds of years. Our modern-day food world is blessed to have the extreme ambition, fun attitude, and glorious culinary output of today's truckers. Micro businesses on wheels, serving up love by the sandwichful makes looking at this community and telling these stories a real privilege.'

'Day in and day out these food truck owners are providing delicious and exotic dishes to their communities, with their family traditions and stories ingrained into every ingredient,' said Courtney White, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Programming, Food Network and HGTV. 'With his culinary experience and entrepreneurial track record, Andrew is the perfect choice to reward these owners with the tip of a lifetime.'

During the season Andrew hits the streets of Minneapolis, his adopted hometown, to check out the booming food truck scene, which is dishing out classic East African cuisine and sublime spring rolls. In Birmingham, Alabama, Andrew explores a food truck where a multi-generational family is crushing the legacy dishes of the South, including shrimp and grits and deep-fried catfish. In Charleston, South Carolina, Andrew visits the outskirts of the historic city, where competition for food truck real estate is fierce and dreams are big. Other episodes include stops in Memphis, Tennessee, where Andrew enjoys Mexican street tacos with a Tennessee twist and attends a crowded food truck rally in Court Square. In Salt Lake City, Utah, Andrew is amazed at the variety of food truck options popping up all over the city. And in Huntington Beach, California, Andrew joins the crowds of tourists looking for lunch before hitting the sand and surf. Don't miss any of the action all season long as Andrew travels and eats his way across the country rewarding food truck owners with a $10,000 tip, bringing them one step closer to making their dreams come true.

Keep up with all the action at FoodNetwork.com and see insider photos and highlights with the food trucks at each city. Head to Food Network's Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the season to catch behind-the-scenes moments, and join in the conversation at #BigFoodTruckTip.

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:45:02 UTC
