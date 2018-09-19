Log in
DISCOVERY INC (DISCA)
Discovery : GEARHEADS PUT THEIR MOTOR KNOWLEDGE TO THE TEST IN DISCOVERY’S ALL-NEW GAME SHOW ‘BRAKE ROOM’ HOSTED BY COMEDIAN NICK STEVENS

09/19/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

Series Premieres Monday, October 1 at 11pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel

(Los Angeles) - Start your engines motor enthusiasts, because we're putting the pedal to the metal in Discovery Channel's all-new motor game show BRAKE ROOM, in which celebrity contestants try to predict what happens in the craziest viral videos from the motor world. Comedian and unapologetic Boston sports nut Nick Stevens hosts the series and pits gearheads against each other to test their motor knowledge in the hopes of winning the alluring 'mystery box'. From four-wheel fails to two-wheel triumphs, this series brings the fun, excitement and downright ridiculousness you won't want to miss. BRAKE ROOM premieres Monday, October 1 at 11PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

This season is jam-packed with celebs and motorheads alike, including Discovery favorites like master car builder Jesse James, Deadliest Catch's Sean Dwyer, Moonshiners' Tim Smith and Josh Owens, as well as extreme stuntman 'Wee Man' of the popular Jackass franchise.

In each episode, two of these car fanatics will go head-to-head in a number of challenges where they use their background, judgement and motor knowledge to help them answer questions about viral clips of outrageous auto accidents, blunders and mishaps. It's a race to the end to see which of these motorheads has enough knowledge to become a BRAKE ROOM champ.

BRAKE ROOM is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. For Magilla Entertainment, executive producers are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, Kevin Allgood and PJ Morrison. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Kyle Wheeler and producer is Brian Peterson.

About Discovery Channel
Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 20:57:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 650 M
EBIT 2018 2 322 M
Net income 2018 621 M
Debt 2018 16 477 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,90
P/E ratio 2019 14,15
EV / Sales 2018 3,01x
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
Capitalization 15 556 M
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
