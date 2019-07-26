Discovery : GUEST LISTS FOR SHARK AFTER DARK HOSTED BY ROB RIGGLE

Log in
GUEST LISTS FOR SHARK AFTER DARK HOSTED BY ROB RIGGLE

07/26/2019

(Los Angeles) - Raise your fins for televisions most anticipated summer event which kicks off Sunday, July 28th on Discovery Channel with an all new, jawsome line-up of SHARK WEEK 2019 programming and the return of the hit-late night talk show Shark After Dark. The hit SHARK WEEK talk show returns for its seventh consecutive year, and this year, comedian, retired Marine and self-proclaimed 'shark expert', actor Rob Riggle is diving into the shark programming frenzy. Shark After Dark airs Sunday, July 28th - Thursday, August 1st at 11pm ET/PT on Discovery.

After testing the shark infested waters for the first time with Shaq for SHARK WEEK'S 30th anniversary, Riggle is back in a big way, as he makes a splash with all things SHARK WEEK 2019. As host of Shark After Dark, Riggle will be joined by celebrity guests and shark experts each night to discuss and highlight some of the biggest, scariest and totally jawsome moments from SHARK WEEK 2019, while also giving viewers a sneak peek at what's to come later in the programming. Breaching from the depths of the sea and joining Shark After Dark once again is America's favorite cartilaginous sidekick, Bob the Shark.

Follow Bob the Shark on Twitter @BobTheShark and join the conversation on social media by using hashtag #SharkAfterDark

Riggle and his guests will also be joined each night by esteemed DJ and producer Jauz as a nightly DJ. Jauz, who is partnering this year with Discovery Channel in a variety of ways, will also be included in additional SHARK WEEK programming, and his mega-hit remix of 'Baby Shark' will be used on air throughout SHARK WEEK programming.

Each night, viewers will have a chance to win a shark dive trip by tweeting using the hashtags #SharkAfterDark and #Sweepstakes. See official rules at: Discovery.com/SharkAfterDarkSweeps.

Catch up on past seasons of Shark After Dark by downloading the Discovery GO app or by clicking here: https://go.discovery.com/tv-shows/shark-after-dark/

Dive into the official lineup of Shark After Dark programming below:

Sunday, July 28:

Rob Riggle is joined by his SHARK TRIP: EAT. PREY. CHUM. co-stars Adam Devine and Joel McHale, along with shark expert, Paul de Gelder.

Monday, July 29:

A shark of sorts himself, Mark Cuban joins Rob Riggle for Monday's lineup, alongside cinematographer and shark expert, Andy Casagrande.

Tuesday, July 30:

On Tuesday, Rob Riggle is joined by Sarah Tiana, co-host of the Riggle's Picks podcast, as well as

American comedian and radio personality, Adam Carolla, and SHARK WEEK filmmaker Jeff Kurr.

Wednesday, July 31:

Josh Duhamel star of SHARK WEEK's first scripted feature-length film, CAPSIZED: BLOOD IN WATER joins Rob Riggle, special guest Steve Austin, alongside shark experts Luke Tipple and Mark Rober.

Thursday, August 1:

TV presenter and comedian Howie Mandel helps Rob Riggle to round out the lineup as he joins shark expert and cinematographer, Joe Romeiro to discuss another epic SHARK WEEK run.

Photos and videos available upon request.

Shark After Dark is produced for Discovery Channel by Vandam Productions for Embassy Row. For Embassy Row, Michael Davies and Amanda McPhilips are executive producers and Lindsey Dinsmore is co-executive producer. For Discovery Channel, Scott Lewers and Christina Bavetta are executive producers. Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

About Discovery Channel:

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 20:04:04 UTC
