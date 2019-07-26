Discovery : GUEST LISTS FOR SHARK AFTER DARK HOSTED BY ROB RIGGLE

(Los Angeles) - Raise your fins for televisions most anticipated summer event which kicks off Sunday, July 28th on Discovery Channel with an all new, jawsome line-up of SHARK WEEK 2019 programming and the return of the hit-late night talk show Shark After Dark. The hit SHARK WEEK talk show returns for its seventh consecutive year, and this year, comedian, retired Marine and self-proclaimed 'shark expert', actor Rob Riggle is diving into the shark programming frenzy. Shark After Dark airs Sunday, July 28th - Thursday, August 1st at 11pm ET/PT on Discovery.

After testing the shark infested waters for the first time with Shaq for SHARK WEEK'S 30th anniversary, Riggle is back in a big way, as he makes a splash with all things SHARK WEEK 2019. As host of Shark After Dark, Riggle will be joined by celebrity guests and shark experts each night to discuss and highlight some of the biggest, scariest and totally jawsome moments from SHARK WEEK 2019, while also giving viewers a sneak peek at what's to come later in the programming. Breaching from the depths of the sea and joining Shark After Dark once again is America's favorite cartilaginous sidekick, Bob the Shark.

Follow Bob the Shark on Twitter @BobTheShark and join the conversation on social media by using hashtag #SharkAfterDark

Riggle and his guests will also be joined each night by esteemed DJ and producer Jauz as a nightly DJ. Jauz, who is partnering this year with Discovery Channel in a variety of ways, will also be included in additional SHARK WEEK programming, and his mega-hit remix of 'Baby Shark' will be used on air throughout SHARK WEEK programming.

Each night, viewers will have a chance to win a shark dive trip by tweeting using the hashtags #SharkAfterDark and #Sweepstakes. See official rules at: Discovery.com/SharkAfterDarkSweeps.

Catch up on past seasons of Shark After Dark by downloading the Discovery GO app or by clicking here: https://go.discovery.com/tv-shows/shark-after-dark/

Dive into the official lineup of Shark After Dark programming below:

Sunday, July 28:

Rob Riggle is joined by his SHARK TRIP: EAT. PREY. CHUM. co-stars Adam Devine and Joel McHale, along with shark expert, Paul de Gelder.

Monday, July 29:

A shark of sorts himself, Mark Cuban joins Rob Riggle for Monday's lineup, alongside cinematographer and shark expert, Andy Casagrande.

Tuesday, July 30:

On Tuesday, Rob Riggle is joined by Sarah Tiana, co-host of the Riggle's Picks podcast, as well as

American comedian and radio personality, Adam Carolla, and SHARK WEEK filmmaker Jeff Kurr.

Wednesday, July 31:

Josh Duhamel star of SHARK WEEK's first scripted feature-length film, CAPSIZED: BLOOD IN WATER joins Rob Riggle, special guest Steve Austin, alongside shark experts Luke Tipple and Mark Rober.

Thursday, August 1:

TV presenter and comedian Howie Mandel helps Rob Riggle to round out the lineup as he joins shark expert and cinematographer, Joe Romeiro to discuss another epic SHARK WEEK run.

Shark After Dark is produced for Discovery Channel by Vandam Productions for Embassy Row. For Embassy Row, Michael Davies and Amanda McPhilips are executive producers and Lindsey Dinsmore is co-executive producer. For Discovery Channel, Scott Lewers and Christina Bavetta are executive producers. Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

