Discovery : HGTV ASKS BRADY BUNCH FANS TO HELP SOURCE ICONIC ITEMS FOR ‘A VERY BRADY RENOVATION'

0
02/13/2019 | 02:17pm EST

New York [Feb. 13, 2019] As the massive renovation continues at The Brady Bunch house, HGTV is looking to America's biggest Brady fans to help it complete the design of the famous television family home. Before A Very Brady Renovation premieres in September, fans who own vintage furniture and décor items true to the original TV series are encouraged to contact HGTV via social media for a chance to see the special items featured in the series.

'Many of these 1970s items are very rare and hard to find,' said Abbi McCollum, vice president of convergence and social media for HGTV. 'We've seen an incredible response from Brady Bunch fans across social media since we first announced the series. Now, we need their help to get the renovation of the house just right.'

High-demand items for The Brady Bunch home reno include the living room couch and credenza, Greg's attic radio, the front door handles and several of the home's legendary tchotchkes, such as the horse statue, fish trivets and stuffed animal giraffe. A complete photo gallery of the sought-after items is available at HGTV.com/Brady, as well as details for how to contact the network team about an item, including by direct message on HGTV's social media channels. Fans are asked to post a photo or video of the item on HGTV's Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the #verybradyreno hashtag.

'If you have or know where to find similar items that appeared on an episode of The Brady Bunch, let us know!' said McCollum.

A Very Brady Renovation will feature a full-scale overhaul of the world-famous Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles. Exterior shots of the real house were often used to establish a sense of time and place for the Brady family. In the coming months, HGTV will execute a show-stopping transformation by adding 2,000 square feet to its original footprint-all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. The house will be replicated to include the floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen and the kids Jack-n-Jill bathroom. The Brady Bunch house will forever hold a special place in television history and American pop culture.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 19:16:01 UTC
