Discovery : HGTV BRINGS ‘THE BRADY BUNCH' CAST TO THE TELEVISION CRITICS ASSOCIATION TOUR TO PROMOTE THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW SERIES ‘A VERY BRADY RENOVATION'

New York [July 25, 2019] The real Brady Bunch House, the most coveted and most photographed house in America after the White House, gets a mind-blowing renovation and replication in the new HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation, premiering Monday, September 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. During today's Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the six TV siblings from the legendary sitcom The Brady Bunch,Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy), dish on fun, behind-the-scenes happenings from the HGTV production site and share stories about working together again after 15 years. They also reveal which HGTV star expert they partnered with to help renovate and replicate memorable spaces in the house, such as the iconic staircase, the orange and green kitchen, Greg's attic and the kids Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

'We were so blown away by the all the great moments we captured during production of A Very Brady Renovation that we extended the originally planned one-hour premiere episode into a 90-minute blockbuster event,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'This house is true pop culture phenomenon, with the HGTV purchase of the house even inspiring a clue on a recent episode of Jeopardy. The series hasn't even hit the air yet, but it already has generated global buzz and more than 3 million views on HGTV.com.'

A top 10 network that boasts 14.1 million fans across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, HGTV attracts more than 38 million viewers each month. In the coming months, the network will prime its programming pipeline with two fierce, but fun, competitions with the network's biggest stars and many more impactful makeovers with superstar celebs.

For those who love the thrill of competition, Rock the Block delivers female power-and empowerment-in spades. This October four of HGTV's brightest home renovation stars Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will take identical suburban properties-located side-by-side in the Greater Los Angeles Area-and morph them into extraordinary custom dream homes.

Competition fans who want an adrenaline rush paired with sibling rivalry can look forward to the return of America's favorite twin brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, as they battle it out for bragging rights in a new season of Brother vs. Brother: Jonathan vs. Drew in 2020.

Real estate and house-flipping expert Tarek El Moussa, best known from HGTV's hit series Flip or Flop, will star in a new original series for the network, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. The 14-episode series will feature Tarek as he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. HGTV also expands its content offering in the Flip or Flop franchise with the new digital series, Tarek's Flip Side. Premiering August 1 on HGTV.com, the online series features Tarek as he gets a fresh start in his new life as a single dad.

'It's an exciting time at HGTV,' said Latman. 'HGTV has raised the stakes with more than

700 hours of original programming on our slate. And we're just getting started as we consider all the ways we can stretch what it means to enjoy home.'

Here is a summary of the new digital offerings, fresh series and returning favorites on HGTV:

Digital Offerings:

Tarek's Flip Side

Premieres on HGTV.com on August 1

Real estate expert Tarek El Moussa, who first gained fame as the co-star of the hit HGTV series Flip or Flop, stars in Tarek's Flip Side, a new digital series for HGTV.com where cameras follow his new life as a single dad. With a new home and a new outlook on life, fans will get a glimpse of Tarek's personal side as he works hard, plays hard and then goes home to spend quality time with his kids.

New Series:

Going for Sold

Premieres Thursday, August 1, at 11 p.m. ET/PT

In HGTV's Going for Sold, Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin flip houses in Houston, Texas, in hopes that other families will move to their beloved hometown. Jon, a seasoned real estate agent, and Mary, a former flight attendant who left her career to pursue her love of design, have a thriving home renovation business that specializes in incorporating unique design styles while maximizing tight reno budgets. As parents of two young children, Jon and Mary also know what appeals to busy families and can create customized renovations with that buyer in mind.

Mountain Mamas

Premieres Saturday, August 10, at 11 and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

Families with a passion for the great outdoors seek to live in Montana to enjoy picturesque mountain vistas and wide-open spaces. Real estate mavens Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes help these clients make their dream a reality in the new HGTV series Mountain Mamas. The pair works with buyers to find reasonably priced properties in need of a little help. Fueled by their Montana pride and fun friendship-along with Jackie's extensive construction background and Trecie's keen design sense-they tackle each project with unbridled energy and creative commitment.

Roommate Hunters

Premieres Tuesday, August 13, at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Hunting for a new home is a big decision, but it's even harder to find a new home AND a new roommate. In the new HGTV series, Roommate Hunters, renters look for the perfect place to live with one caveat-every house comes with a roommate. Their search presents a double challenge since they not only need to like the house but also the person who lives there, too.

Stay or Sell

Premieres Tuesday, August 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

When homeowners love their neighborhood, but have outgrown their house, real estate and home renovation experts Brad and Heather Fox swoop in to save the day in HGTV's series Stay or Sell. In each episode, the Foxes present their Minneapolis-area clients with two options-renovate their current home or buy another property nearby that can be customized. Once they decide to stay or sell, Brad and Heather get to work creating a dream family home.

Hawaii Hunters

Premieres Sunday, September 8, at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Hawaii offers 70-degree winters, palm trees and constant sunshine, so no wonder it's the most relaxed state in the United States. The real estate market, however, can be challenging. HGTV's new series Hawaii Hunters follows homebuyers as they navigate the house hunting and buying experience to find their dream property on one of the Hawaiian Islands.

A Very Brady Renovation

Premieres Monday, September 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

This September, the Brady Bunch House will get a mind-blowing, show-stopping renovation as only HGTV can do it. In a new four-part series, A Very Brady Renovation, the six TV siblings from The Brady Bunch, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) will execute the boldest home transformation the world has ever seen-with a little help from HGTV's biggest home renovation stars. Alongside Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers), Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip), the Brady cast will fully renovate and replicate the television home that made them famous.

Hot Properties: San Diego

Premieres Thursday, September 19, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Top-ranked Realtor Seth O'Byrne and real estate agent Mia Tidwell are constantly hustling to stay on top of San Diego's competitive real estate market. Along with their superstar contractor Andrew White, they take big risks to help homeowners sell their properties, creating fantasy homes with unconventional ideas designed to wow their clients. And with more than 20,000 real estate agents to compete with in San Diego, no risk is too big if it helps to make the sale.

Rock the Block

Premieres Monday, October 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Four of HGTV's brightest home renovation experts will square off in the network's newest competition series, Rock the Block. With just four weeks and $175,000 each, Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will take identical suburban properties-located side-by-side in the Greater Los Angeles Area-and morph them into extraordinary custom dream homes. Hosted by Property Brothers star and real estate expert Drew Scott, the series will spotlight the power reno professionals as they infuse the houses with their distinctive signature style. The HGTV star who adds the most value to her home will claim victory and bragging rights.

Returning Fan Favorites:

Flip or Flop

Premieres Thursday, August 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Real estate and house flipping experts - and now ex-spouses - Christina and Tarek El Moussa return for all new episodes of HGTV's Flip or Flop on Thursday, August 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series follows the duo as they buy dilapidated houses in Southern California, transform them into beautifully renovated homes and flip them for profit. The fresh episodes tackle more than just house flipping, as Tarek and Christina also must maneuver through their new relationship status as exes who have remained business partners.

One of a Kind

Premieres Monday, September 9, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Interior designer Grace Mitchell's fun, unexpected and customized room designs tell each family's unique story in HGTV's One of a Kind. During the series, Grace upgrades lackluster Fort Worth, Texas, residences with her signature imaginative flair, incorporating each family's rich history, individual passions and personalities into her innovative designs. From custom personalized artwork to elaborate handmade light fixtures, she and her colorful construction crew pull out all the stops to wow clients with truly exceptional, out-of-the-box home overhauls.

My Lottery Dream Home

Premieres Q4 2019

HGTV star David Bromstad travels the country to help clients buy a fantasy property after they win lucky lottery jackpots, slot machine windfalls and other cash prizes or gifts. In the network's hit series My Lottery Dream Home, David takes instantly rich homebuyers on a tour of three over-the-top houses they never thought they could afford.

Love It or List It

Premieres Monday, November 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The sharp wit and fun competitive banter between designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin, the popular stars of Love It or List It, inspires fans who are passionate about home renovation, buying and selling. The new season features the pair as they help homeowners make a difficult decision: love their existing home after Hilary remodels their space or purchase a new house that David finds to better fit the needs of the family.

