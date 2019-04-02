Log in
Discovery : HGTV DELIVERED STRONG MONDAY NIGHT PERFORMANCE WITH HELP FROM ‘HOME TOWN' AND NEW SERIES ‘ONE OF A KIND'

04/02/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

New York [April 2, 2019] HGTV attracted more than 5.1 million total viewers on Monday night, March 25, thanks to strong performances by Home Town and the network's freshman home renovation series, One of a Kind.

The 9-10 p.m. ET/PT airing of Home Town, starring Ben and Erin Napier, garnered a .83 L3 rating among viewers P25-54. The season, which finales on April 8, is pacing 13 percent higher than the series' previous run.

The Monday night episode of One of a Kind, starring home renovator and interior designer Grace Mitchell, delivered a .68 L3 rating among viewers P25-54 in the 10-10:30 p.m. ET/PT time slot-a 24 percent increase in this demo over year-ago levels in the time period. The episode also ranked as a top 10 cable program among W25-54 during the timeslot.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 19:11:07 UTC
