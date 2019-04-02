Discovery : HGTV DELIVERED STRONG MONDAY NIGHT PERFORMANCE WITH HELP FROM ‘HOME TOWN' AND NEW SERIES ‘ONE OF A KIND'

New York [April 2, 2019] HGTV attracted more than 5.1 million total viewers on Monday night, March 25, thanks to strong performances by Home Town and the network's freshman home renovation series, One of a Kind.

The 9-10 p.m. ET/PT airing of Home Town, starring Ben and Erin Napier, garnered a .83 L3 rating among viewers P25-54. The season, which finales on April 8, is pacing 13 percent higher than the series' previous run.

The Monday night episode of One of a Kind, starring home renovator and interior designer Grace Mitchell, delivered a .68 L3 rating among viewers P25-54 in the 10-10:30 p.m. ET/PT time slot-a 24 percent increase in this demo over year-ago levels in the time period. The episode also ranked as a top 10 cable program among W25-54 during the timeslot.

ABOUT HGTV

