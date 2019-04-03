Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : HGTV HIT SERIES ‘GOOD BONES' RETURNS WITH NEW EPISODES ON TUESDAY, MAY 14, AT 9 PM ET/PT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

New York [April 3, 2019] Fearlessly taking on dilapidated houses other renovators won't touch, popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are back with more drastic home overhauls in season four of HGTV's Good Bones. Premiering Tuesday, May 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the new 15 episodes follow Mina, a real estate agent and new mom, and Karen, a former lawyer, as they buy crumbling Indianapolis properties, gut them down to the studs and turn them into gorgeous, functional family homes. To attract young buyers to the community, the duo is inspired to try distinctive unique designs, such as a movable book shelf that reveals a hidden bar, beautifully restored antique woodwork, and striking patterned and glazed tiles.

'Mom and I take on some of the nastiest houses you've ever seen,' said Mina. 'Then we turn those rundown houses into some of the nicest homes in the neighborhood.'

'We're not afraid to take on the worst of the worst,' added Karen.

This season spotlights an extra special project-Mina, who welcomed her first child in August, races to finish her family's forever home in time for baby Jack's arrival. To create her dream spaces, she incorporates her favorite design elements from past renovations and adds personalized touches, including a tiled doggie spa, indoor/outdoor accordion doors and a charming second-story balcony stylized from her favorite vacation spot.

Beginning Tuesday, June 4, Good Bones fans can see more of Mina and Karen in their new digital series, Small Space, Big Potential. The mother/daughter team use their creative and resourceful ideas to help clients create super-functional and unique small spaces-such as an office, laundry room or walk-in closet-on a tight budget. A new episode in the six-part series will roll out every Tuesday on the HGTV app, HGTV.com, on demand across all platforms and HGTV's YouTube channel. Fans also can visit hgtv.com/GoodBones for exclusive photo galleries of the renovated homes and behind-the-scenes clips and can interact via social media using #GoodBones.

ABOUT HGTV
HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 19:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
03:52pDISCOVERY : Travel channel predicts americans to spend approximately $255 billio..
PU
03:42pDISCOVERY : HGTV HIT SERIES ‘GOOD BONES' RETURNS WITH NEW EPISODES ON TUES..
PU
04:45aDISCOVERY : HGTV DELIVERED STRONG MONDAY NIGHT PERFORMANCE WITH HELP FROM 'HOME ..
AQ
04/02DISCOVERY : TLC'S BREAKOUT HIT ‘DR. PIMPLE POPPER' WRAPS MOST RECENT SEASO..
PU
04/02DISCOVERY : HGTV DELIVERED STRONG MONDAY NIGHT PERFORMANCE WITH HELP FROM &lsquo..
PU
04/02DISCOVERY : Take a Virtual Tour of HGTV Smart Home 2019 located in the Dallas-Fo..
PU
04/01FAMILY CASTING FOR HGTV EPISODES OF : Home edition' begins
PU
04/01DISCOVERY : AND BBC SIGN MAJOR GLOBAL CONTENT PARTNERSHIP AND AGREE ON FUTURE OF..
AQ
04/01DISCOVERY : Aims to Be the Netflix of Nonfiction Streaming, From Food to Natural..
DJ
03/29DISCOVERY : EXTREME RAILROADS HEADING DOWN THE TRACK FOR NEW SEASON BEGINNING MA..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 151 M
EBIT 2019 3 175 M
Net income 2019 1 603 M
Debt 2019 13 789 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,19
P/E ratio 2020 9,88
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
Capitalization 14 022 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,7 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC10.71%14 022
HUYA INC - ADR78.94%5 971
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-12.33%5 851
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC38.19%4 994
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC3.95%3 922
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.5.60%3 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About