Discovery : HGTV HIT SERIES ‘GOOD BONES' RETURNS WITH NEW EPISODES ON TUESDAY, MAY 14, AT 9 PM ET/PT

New York [April 3, 2019] Fearlessly taking on dilapidated houses other renovators won't touch, popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are back with more drastic home overhauls in season four of HGTV's Good Bones . Premiering Tuesday, May 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the new 15 episodes follow Mina, a real estate agent and new mom, and Karen, a former lawyer, as they buy crumbling Indianapolis properties, gut them down to the studs and turn them into gorgeous, functional family homes. To attract young buyers to the community, the duo is inspired to try distinctive unique designs, such as a movable book shelf that reveals a hidden bar, beautifully restored antique woodwork, and striking patterned and glazed tiles.

'Mom and I take on some of the nastiest houses you've ever seen,' said Mina. 'Then we turn those rundown houses into some of the nicest homes in the neighborhood.'

'We're not afraid to take on the worst of the worst,' added Karen.

This season spotlights an extra special project-Mina, who welcomed her first child in August, races to finish her family's forever home in time for baby Jack's arrival. To create her dream spaces, she incorporates her favorite design elements from past renovations and adds personalized touches, including a tiled doggie spa, indoor/outdoor accordion doors and a charming second-story balcony stylized from her favorite vacation spot.

Beginning Tuesday, June 4, Good Bones fans can see more of Mina and Karen in their new digital series, Small Space, Big Potential. The mother/daughter team use their creative and resourceful ideas to help clients create super-functional and unique small spaces-such as an office, laundry room or walk-in closet-on a tight budget. A new episode in the six-part series will roll out every Tuesday on the HGTV app, HGTV.com, on demand across all platforms and HGTV's YouTube channel. Fans also can visit hgtv.com/GoodBones for exclusive photo galleries of the renovated homes and behind-the-scenes clips and can interact via social media using #GoodBones.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###